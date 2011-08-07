Two Seven Sorrows youth football teams advance; Middletown squads end seasons

Published Date

Contributed photo -- The Seven Sorrows Midget team gets ready for the second half versus Gettysburg.

The CFA Youth Football League playoffs got underway over the weekend, with two of the three Seven Sorrows teams advancing but both Middletown squads losing.

Peewee

Seven Sorrows 32,

Big Spring 8



Jamar McKinney scored three touchdowns. The first was on a sneak from the 1 yard line. The other two were highlight-reel worthy.



Caleb Einzig scored late in the second quarter to ensure a running clock in the second half. Mason Dudash finished the scoring with an 80-yard sprint to the end zone. The defense, led by Tillman Artell, Devon Reid, Mason Lupp, Demaj Jalloh, and Gabrial Graham, limited the Bulldogs to one score.



Third-seeded Seven Sorrows will play second seed Gettysburg at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at West Perry High School.

Pony

Seven Sorrows 47,

Hershey 6



The undefeated Eagles recovered two consecutive onside kicks to jump to a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Michael Barilla.



Anthony Stains, Jadyn Maple, and Tony Powell also scored for the Eagles. Powell’s touchdown was on a reception from quarterback Braelan Huber. Marquis Beasley, Malachi Brooks, Chad Sipe, Steven Ramsey and Shawn Eden were the defensive leaders.



The team, which is the No. 1 seed, will play No. 4 seed Greenwood at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Big Spring High School.

Contributed photos Bamm Appleby takes off with Tate Leach leading the way during Middletown’s 20-13 Pony loss to Susquehanna Township on Sunday.

Susquehanna Township 20, Middletown 13



The Blue Raiders Pony season came to an end after the first round playoff game on Sunday, after a hard-fought loss to Susquehanna Township,who was 6-2 in the regular season.



The Blue Raiders ended with a regular-season record of 5-3.



The Blue Raiders’ Nyzier Arango took the opening kickoff and returned it 55 yards and was tackled just 5 yards short of a touchdown. The MYC offense took over and running back Tate Leach zoomed into the end zone for the first score of the game. Leach also ran in the extra point, making the score 7-0 Middletown.



On the following kickoff, the Middletown’s Jace Thomas successfully recovered an onsides kick. The offensive series ended after a tipped-pass interception by Susquehanna.



Susquehanna scored on their second play on a sweep play that went 35 yards.

Susquehanna missed the extra point kick and the Raiders were still in the lead 7-6 as the first quarter ended.



After some impressive drives, the Blue Raiders found themselves on the 10 yard line threatening to score again. Quarterback Bamm Appleby ran a lead play and despite being swarmed by a barrage of Susquehanna defenders stayed on his feet and carried a pile of Susquehanna defenders 10 yards into the end zone, scoring the Raiders second touchdown. The extra point was missed and the score was 13-6. Blue Raiders.



On the following offensive series, Susquehanna would again score on a 10-yard pass play and converted the extra point with a kick for two points, putting Susquehanna in the lead 14-13.



On the following kickoff, Appleby picked the ball up at the 5 yard line and was immediately surrounded by defenders but made several shifty moves losing tacklers left and right and then changed direction and escaped down the sideline for a 45-yard return and put the Raiders in good field position.



The Raiders drove the ball well with Leach, Appleby and Caden Paul taking turns getting yards, but were unable to get into the end zone before the first half ended.



The teams went back and forth on offense with no scoring in the third quarter.



On fourth down in the fourth quarter, the Susquehanna offense scored again on a sweep play around the end, making the final score 20-13.



Midgets

Gettysburg 16,

Seven Sorrows 14



After a scoreless first quarter, the Warriors got on the board first on a 35-yard touchdown run and added the two-point kick to lead 8-0.



The Eagles responded on their next drive, nine plays, that resulted in a short touchdown run by Derek Wall. Michael Tuffy converted the kick to tie the game at 8.



The Eagles defense held at the end of the second quarter to send the game to the half 8-8.

The Eagles forced a turnover on downs on the Warriors first possession of the second half, but at the end of a 26-yard run, Wall fumbled and the Warriors recovered.



The Eagles defense held again and, on the second play of the fourth quarter, Tim Wagner put the Eagles ahead on a 13-yard touchdown run. However, the extra point kick was blocked and the score remained 14-8.



The Warriors responded with a scoring drive and added the extra point kick to take a 16-14 lead.



The Eagles would get the ball on their own 15 yard line with 5 minutes to play and two timeouts. Wall and Dylon Zettlemoyer led a 16-play drive to the Warriors 4 yard line with 12 seconds to play.



On third down, Zettlemoyer looked for Wall in the middle of the defense, but the pass was intercepted in the end zone and the Warriors ran out the clock for the win.



Zettlemoyer, Tuffy, Wall, and Wagner also led the Eagles defense with multiple tackles each.

Mechanicsburg 14, Middletown 6



The Blue Raiders Midget season came to an end Sunday as they fell to Mechanicsburg 14-6.



The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead on a pair of long touchdown runs.

Middletown found itself in the red zone in the second quarter only to be penalized for a personal foul that was related to fan misconduct.



The Raiders were backed up to first and goal from the 25 and ran out of time before the half.



Another third quarter red zone trip resulted in a goal-line fumble that was recovered by Mechanicsburg. Middletown did not quit, however. Quarterback Julian Nester found tight end Tajae Broadie deep in Wildcat territory and Nester would scramble his way into the end zone to cap off the drive and get on the board.



Unfortunately the clock ran out before the Raiders could get the ball back and their playoff hopes were dashed.