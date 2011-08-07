Blue Raider girls ready to start play in tournament

Published Date

Bianca Jasper heads to the hoop vs. Boiling Springs.

The Middletown girls basketball team will play host to Tulpehocken at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 as the District III Class 3A girls basketball tournament gets under way.

Middletown is the No. 3 seed, behind York Catholic and Delone Catholic. Hanover is No 4, Pequea Valley is No. 5 and Tulpehocken is No. 6.

Nakia Scott scored 4 points vs. Boiling Springs.The Blue Raiders wrapped up the regular season by beating Boiling Springs at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 59-30.

Kate Fitzpatrick continued her stellar freshman season, with 21 points including two 3-pointers. She is averaging more than 12 points a game on the season. Bianca Jasper, in her last regular season game, added 11. She is averaging close to 17 a game.

Makaila Nester had 9, all on 3-pointers. Jocilyn Koser had 8.

Eight players scored for Middletown.

Middletown jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and then really put the game away in the second, holding the Bubblers scoreless to go up 33-8 at the half.

Jaelynn Keller goes up for a shot vs. Boiling Springs.