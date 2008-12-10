Middletown girls win three, sparked by two big performances by Jasper

Published Date

The Middletown girls basketball team won three games last week, highlighted by a 32-point outburst by senior Bianca Jasper against Trinity on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and a big comeback vs. West Perry on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Blue Raiders defeated Trinity on the road, 65-56, then followed it up with a home win the next night vs. Milton Hershey, 50-46, and then Friday with a 36-33 win over West Perry at home.

They stand at 9-12 on the season, 5-7 in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division, and they played host to Boiling Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

At Trinity on Jan. 31, freshman Kate Fitzpatrick continued her stellar play, adding 18 points to Jasper’s 32 (a career high, which included three 3-pointers). Makaila Nester had 8 points.

The Blue Raiders held a modest lead after the first quarter, 10-7, and extended it to 24-16 at the half. The scoring really picked up in the third quarter, as Middletown nearly matched its point total of the entire first half, registering 20 points. However, Trinity scored 17, meaning the Shamrocks still trailed by 11.

The home team outscored Middletown in the fourth quarter, 23-21, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Trinity is now 4-15 overall, 2-9 in the division.

At home vs. Milton Hershey on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it was Fitzpatrick again who stood out, scoring 18 including two 3-pointers in the win. Nester added 16, including 4 3-pointers. Jasper was held to 9 points.

Atiya McDonald had a standout game for Milton Hershey, with 28 points, but no other Spartan player scored in double digits.

The Blue Raiders had a relatively comfortable lead at halftime, 27-20, but the Spartans outscored then 13-7 in the third to cut the lead to a single point. Middletown managed a 16-13 edge in the fourth to hold on for the win.

Milton Hershey is now 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the Capital Division.

Coming off a 9-point outing vs. Milton Hershey, the standout senior Jasper rebounded quite well vs. West Perry on Feb. 3 — which was Senior Night. She scored 19 points to lead all scorers.

Fitzpatrick added 7 and Jocilyn Koser 5.

Jasper is the only senior on the team.

“It felt great to get the win that night,” Jasper said. “We really pulled through at the end to make a good night a great night.”

It was a scoring outburst in the final quarter that led to the win.

The Blue Raiders doubled their score in the fourth, scoring 18 points to overcome a 7-point deficit after three periods.

Middletown scored only 2 points in the second quarter and trailed 15-9 at halftime. West Perry managed a 10-9 edge in the third quarter to increase the lead to 7 at 25-18. But an 18-8 advantage in the fourth quarter led the Blue Raiders to victory.

“Knowing that my high school career is almost over is surreal. It just felt like not too long ago I was a freshman,” Jasper said. “I am glad that I was able to make an impact to the team and the community throughout the years of me being a Blue Raider.”

Jocilyn Koser at the foul line