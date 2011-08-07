Middletown boys pick up three wins

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Tre Leach fights for the ball vs. an Annville-Cleona player during the Blue Raiders’ 61-36 win on Thursday, Jan. 12.

There is no better way for a team to rebound from a pair of tough losses than to win its next three games.

The Middletown boys team did just that last week, claiming three victories to run its record to 9-2 and 4-1 in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division.

The Blue Raiders topped West Perry on Tuesday and followed with a pair of non-divisional triumphs over Annville-Cleona and Mifflin County on Thursday and Saturday. Those wins came following losses to Spring Grove and Trinity the week before.

This week, the Raiders were scheduled to take on Milton Hershey at home (Tuesday, Jan. 17), and Northern Lebanon (Thursday, Jan. 19) and Steelton-Highspire (Friday, Jan. 20) on the road in a busy five-day span. They will play at East Pennsboro on Monday, Jan. 23. All games are at 7:30 p.m.

Middletown 61, West Perry 35

Because of pending inclement weather, Tuesday’s game was played at 4 p.m. with only the varsity teams playing.

Ryan Hughes gets some attention on the way to the basket.The Blue Raiders got off to a fast start and kept distancing themselves from visiting West Perry before closing out the 61-35 victory in Mid-Penn Capital action. Four Middletown players scored in double figures with Ryan Hughes recording a game-high 13 points. Chris Plummer added 12 while Tyreer Mills and Luke Mrakovich put up 10 each in the win. Six other Raiders scored in the game.

Hughes opened up the scoring 45 seconds into the game on a put-back and the Raiders outscored their guests 12-5 over the next four minutes to take a 14-5 lead. A last-second triple by Mills that banked off the glass pushed the Raiders up to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first period. A foul shot by Mrakovich and a trey by Hughes to start the second stanza opened up a 23-10 advantage for the home team and the Raiders were never threatened after that.

Good defense caused the Mustangs to commit six turnovers in the second quarter and a pair of treys by Mrakovich and Mills off transitions pushed the Middletown lead to 33-16 with a minute left. A late triple by West Perry’s Ben Moyer shaved three points off the lead at the halftime break. A tap-in by Tristen Maxwell and a driving layup by Hughes off a West Perry turnover started off the second half as the lead swelled to 37-19. Points by Kyle Truesdale and Plummer helped lead the Raiders to an 18-10 point advantage in the third quarter and a 51-29 upper hand heading into the final frame.

Paced by the Tre Leach-led defense that limited scoring opportunities for the Mustangs, the Blue Raiders held West Perry to just 6 points in the last eight minutes. Late points by reserves David Alcock and Jerrod Myers closed out the scoring.

Middletown 61, Annville-Cleona 36

Middletown coach Chris Sattele welcomed former assistant Chris Bradford to the Middletown gym in a non-league game on Thursday night.

Trey Michal heads to the bakset.Bradford, a teacher at Middletown, has been steadily rebuilding the basketball program in Annville and had the Little Dutchmen player competitively, winning games in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Sattele expected a tough game from Bradford’s charges. But the athleticism of the Blue Raiders turned out to be the major difference as the Raiders ran away with the win.

The Dutchmen got off to a good start, winning the opening tipoff and taking an early lead on a three-pointer by Cole Walhausen at 7:21 of the first period. And, after Hughes went back-to-back for a 4-3 Middletown lead, Donald Friday pushed home a runner that put Annville-Cleona back in front, 5-4, at the 4:28 mark. But that would turn out to be their last lead of the game as the Raiders went off on a 9-0 run to grab control.

Hughes, Plummer, Mrakovich and Michael Mattes chipped in points in the streak. The Dutchmen picked up a pair of late scores but trailed 16-9 heading into the second stanza.

Following a rough start for both teams in the early minutes of period two, the Raiders finally broke the ice on a triple by Mills, who then made one of two free throws following an Annville-Cleona miss. Plummer converted a blocked shot by Hughes with a goal 30 seconds later and Leach’s follow after another Dutchmen miss pushed the Raiders up to a 24-9 lead with 5:11 left in the first half. Against Middletown’s swarming defense and blocked shots, the Dutchmen struggled on offense and ended up with just 4 points in the quarter as they fell behind by a 34-13 count at the break.

Numerous turnovers by the Dutchmen were offset by the Raiders’ cooled-down shooting in the third quarter and points were few on both sides. Big man Noah Myers did manage to score 8 of his 11 points in the frame to keep Annville-Cleona even as the Raiders scored just 11 points in the frame. But the home team still led by a comfortable 45-23 count to start the fourth period.

Again playing even with the Raiders in the final quarter, the Dutchmen had their best scoring effort of the game with 13 points. But the lead was too much to overcome and the Raiders gained more ground with 16 points in the frame.

Sattele went to his bench by the midway point of the quarter as the reserves closed out the win. Braedon Thomas collected 6 points to pace the Middletown offense down the stretch. Hughes led all scorers with 19 points while Myers led the Dutchmen with 11.

Middletown 77, Mifflin County 45

This game was originally scheduled for the season-opening Lower Dauphin Tip Off Tournament but was rescheduled due to Middletown’s late start caused by the extended football season. But Mifflin County still wanted to play and the contest was held on Saturday, Jan. 14 instead. The Huskies compete in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division and have been having a tough year. Mifflin County is a 6-A school.

Michael Mattes goes for the block.The Huskies’ troubles continued against the Blue Raiders in Lower Dauphin’s gym on Saturday as the Middletown squad ran away with an easy 77-45 victory. The Raiders outscored their opponents in every quarter except the fourth when the two teams each put up 10 points. Hughes again led all scorers with 18 points while Mrakovich and Plummer teamed for 25 more in the victory. Ryan Walker led the Huskies with 12 points.

Once again, Middletown’s athleticism and speed proved to be the winning factor in the league crossover contest. Behind the scoring of Mrakovich, Hughes and Mattes, the Raiders jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back.

Mifflin County’s Logan Peachey broke the early string with a triple at 6:23 and the Huskies cut Middletown’s lead to 8-5 on a pair of foul shots by Walker at 5:57, but the Huskies would get no closer than 6 points the rest of the way.

A three-pointer by Hughes off a Mills’ assist and a jumper off a pass from Leach was followed by a low-post basket by Truesdale after a Huskies’ turnover and keyed a late 7-0 run by the Raiders that made it a 21-8 game to start the second stanza. Although not exceptionally sharp on offense in the second quarter, the Raiders still managed to pump in 20 more points prior to the break. A late trey by Plummer gave the Raiders a 41-20 cushion at the end of the first half.

Mrakovich dropped in 10 of his points in the third quarter to lead the Blue Raiders to a 26-point barrage against the overmatched Huskies, who led off the half with a three-pointer by Walker. But an overwhelming 17-0 run by Middletown over the next two minutes turned the game into a rout as the Blue Raiders flew out to a commanding 58-23 lead. The Huskies did pick up 15 points in the period but still lost ground to the running Raiders.

With a comfortable 67-35 lead and the game well in hand, Sattele went to his bench to start the final frame and the subs held their own against the Huskies. Maxwell, Thomas, Myers and Mitch Lee teamed for 10 points to keep the game safely out of reach.

Chris Plummer takes a shot.