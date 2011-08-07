Middletown boys suffer first two losses of the basketball season

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

The new year started off great for the Middletown boys basketball team as the Blue Raiders won their sixth straight game with an impressive 83-67 victory over visiting Camp Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

But the unbeaten string was broken Wednesday in a non-league loss at Spring Grove. The Raiders suffered another setback Friday at Trinity to slip to 6-2.

With head coach Chris Sattele missing the first two games because of illness, the Raiders were led by assistant coaches Matt Klinefelter, Dave Coffey and Aaron Lupia. They turned in a good start-to-finish effort in the win over Camp Hill and followed with an exciting but tough loss at Spring Grove. Sattele returned for the Trinity game, but the host Shamrocks simply had too much firepower on their home court as they ran their unbeaten record to 10-0.

The Raiders were scheduled for three games this week, against West Perry on Tuesday, Annville-Cleona on Thursday (both at home) and Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin on Saturday, aiming to get back on the winning track.

Middletown 83, Camp Hill 67

Except for a brief time late in the first period, the Blue Raiders led the Capital Division matchup throughout against the visiting Lions on Tuesday. Luke Mrakovich scored a game-high 24 points, Ryan Hughes added 21 and Tre Leach chipped in 15 to lead the Middletown offense in the win.

Camp Hill picked up a combined 51 points from Zach Kuntz, Darien Perez and Casey Caruso in the loss.

Leach’s foul shot and Chris Plummer’s putback gave the Raiders a 3-0 lead to start the game. Kuntz’s dunk got the Lions on the scoreboard but a triple by Mrakovich 20 seconds later made it a 6-2 lead for the home team.After Camp Hill rallied to take a 14-13 lead later, the Raiders scored the last six points of the quarter on goals by Hughes, Tyreer Mills and Leach to go back in front 19-14 heading into the second stanza. The Middletown squad would not trail again in the game.

A 16-13 scoring advantage in the second quarter led the Raiders to a 35-27 lead at halftime. Sub Kyle Truesdale assisted on another trey by Mrakovich and then added his own goal off an offensive rebound to push the Raiders to a 31-22 lead with 2:21 left. Michael Mattes’ follow with one second left gave the home side the 35-27 cushion at the break.

In the third quarter, the Blue Raiders put the game away with a 27-16 scoring advantage on their way to a commanding 62-43 lead to start the final frame. Leach collected nine of his points in the period as six players added points in the romp.

The 6-foot-7 Kuntz led the Lions with eight points, but the Raiders rebounded well and took advantage of several Camp Hill turnovers to build on their lead. Hughes, Mills, Chris Plummer, Mrakovich and reserve Kobe Sprecher added points in the dominating period.

The Raiders expanded their lead to 65-43 to start the final frame and from that point on it was simply a matter of maintaining control. Camp Hill ended with a slight edge in scoring after that, but the big Middletown lead held up as the Raiders closed out the victory.

Spring Grove 79, Middletown 77

The Blue Raiders ran into a good Spring Grove team on Wednesday in York County and fell victim to the Rockets, who were led by Eli Brooks, a phenomenal player who scored 39 points in the win.

The Blue Raiders trailed throughout the game and found themselves on the short end of a 55-41 score early in the final period. But the Middletown side, led by an outstanding effort by Plummer on both ends of the court, rallied in the game’s last seven minutes and had a chance to win in the final seconds. A last-second shot by Hughes just missed the mark and the Rockets held on for the win.

Brooks, limited to seven points in the first half, exploded for 15 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth to keep the Rockets ahead as the Blue Raiders tried to rally.

A slow start pushed the Raiders into an early 6-0 hole and the first period ended with the Middletown side down 17-11.

Games in York County have not been the best for Raider teams in the past, and this one showed all the signs of yet another difficult road trip.

As they tried to adjust to the way the game was being called, the Blue Raiders struggled on both ends of the court. Hughes scored six of his 17 points in the second stanza, but the Raiders registered just 10 total in the 8-minute span. Fortunately, the Middletown defense did a good job keeping the Rockets in check as well, and the first half ended with Spring Grove holding onto a 27-21 lead.

Leach closed the gap to 27-23 to start the second half, but Spring Grove answered with a triple by Jake Messersmith. The Raiders pulled closer again on back-to-back goals by Leach and Hughes and then pared the lead to two, 39-37, on Mrakovich’s pullup jumper with 3:25 left in the third quarter. But Brooks collected 11 of his points in the last two minutes to spot the Rockets a 51-41 advantage heading into the last period.

After the Rockets opened up the final quarter with a 4-0 run, it appeared as if the Raiders were done. But Plummer and his teammates were not ready to quit, even though their hosts had climbed up to a 59-47 lead with six minutes left. The Raiders defended well the rest of the way and the offense staged a terrific rally that chipped away at the Spring Grove lead. Hughes, Plummer, Truesdale and Leach converted chances on the offensive end and cut the Rockets’ lead to six, 69-63, with 2:56 left. Brooks, getting help after Leach had fouled out with 2:08 on the clock, scored five straight for the Rockets to push the lead back up to 74-63 with 1:40 left.

Still, the Blue Raiders would not fold. Mrakovich drilled a triple at 1:01 and Hughes followed a pair of missed foul shots by the Rockets with a driving layup with 45 seconds to go. Two missed free throws by Brooks left the door open, and the Raiders took advantage with another trey by Mrakovich with 26 seconds on the clock.

After Brooks made one of two free throws, Hughes drove to the hoop and cut the lead to 79-77 with eight seconds left.

Another pair of missed foul shots by the Rockets gave the Blue Raiders one last chance to pull out either a tie or a win.

But Hughes’ off-balance jumper with the clock winding down hit the side of the rim instead, denying the Raiders the successful rally.

Trinity 66, Middletown 47

It has been quite some time since the Blue Raiders last recorded a victory on Trinity’s home court, and this much-anticipated Capital Division showdown ended like so many others as the Shamrocks turned away the Middletown side once again in a 66-47 win.

Austin Gilbertson and Timmy Edwards teamed for 44 points and the Shamrocks outscored the Raiders in three of the four quarters to secure the win.

The teams each registered 12 points in the third period. Plummer collected 13 points and Hughes added 12 in the loss.

Unbeaten Trinity got off to a typical fast start with an early 5-0 lead that grew to 9-2 midway through the opening period. The first quarter ended with the Shamrocks in control at 21-10.

The Blue Raiders, led by Plummer’s eight points, registered 17 in the second period but Trinity, behind Gilbertson’s eight, scored 19 on its way to a 40-27 halftime lead. The Shamrocks held the 13-point spread by the end of the third quarter as the teams each collected a dozen markers.The Raiders did not have one turnover in the segment but shot just 5 for 15 from the floor.

After Trinity’s Jack Bucher opened up the final frame with back-to-back baskets, Hughes and Mrakovich scored five straight to give the Raiders a lift. But, after cutting Trinity’s lead to 56-44 in the run, the Middletown side went scoreless over the next three minutes as the Shamrocks padded their lead.

Down 63-44 with 2:57 left, the Raiders picked up a pair of points on a driving layup by Sprecher. But that ended the Middletown scoring for the night. The Raiders hurt themselves at the foul line, making just 4 of 17 free throws in the game.