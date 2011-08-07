Blue Raiders boys basketball win own tourney, hit 5-0

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

By winning their own holiday tournament on Wednesday night, the Middletown boys ran their unbeaten record to 5-0, off to a great start as they headed into the new year.

After topping Susquehannock 67-48 on Tuesday, the Blue Raiders followed with a hard-fought 67-56 victory over a good Lampeter-Strasburg team the following night in the tournament championship clash.

Ryan Hughes fights for position vs. Lampeter-Strasburg.

Tourney MVP Ryan Hughes scored 17 points and teammate Tyreer Mills, who made the all-tournament team, added 14 to lead the Raiders.

Chris Plummer and Luke Mrakovich teamed for another 25 points.

All-tournament selections also included Jack Banner and Ryan Smith from Lampeter-Strasburg, Ryan McGill from Northern York and Chase Summers from Susquehannock. Northern defeated Susquehannock in the consolation game.

Middletown 67, Susquehannock 48

The Blue Raiders did not look exceptionally sharp in the nightcap of the tournament’s opening night, but did enough to pull away from the Warriors late in the second quarter and early in the third.

Luke Mrakovich fires away.

Hughes, Luke Mrakovich and Mills teamed for 36 points to lead the scoring and the defense forced 25 turnovers against the Warriors in the triumph. The Raiders, too, had their share of miscues with 16, and missed numerous shots on offense, but still had enough game to overpower their guests.

Led by Mills’ 7 points, the Blue Raiders pushed their way to a 16-10 lead by the end of the first period. The Warriors struggled with the ball but managed to pull to within a basket, 12-10, with 1:02 left in the opening segment. But Mills turned a Plummer assist into a goal with 45 seconds left and Plummer converted his own steal into a layup at 0:21 to give the Raiders the 16-10 edge.

The Warriors, however, made it a 16-15 game, getting a three-pointer from Hunter Sentz and a bucket from Summers off a Raider turnover to open the second quarter. Subs Kobe Sprecher and David Alcock answered scores by the Warriors to keep the Raiders ahead before Summers again made it a one-point game, 20-19, with 4:47 left in the first half.

Tyreer Mills heads to the hoop vs. Lampeter-Strasburg.

The Blue Raiders then strung together seven straight points by Hughes and Mrakovich to stretch the lead to 8. Following a pair of missed free throws by the Warriors, Mrakovich and Kyle Truesdale stretched the lead to 31-19 with 2:31 left.

A pair of late goals by Susquehannock’s Jordan McMillon kept the Warriors within reach, but Mrakovich sank two foul shots with 20 seconds left to give the Raiders a 39-25 halftime cushion.

Middletown’s pressure defense held the Warriors to just 5 points in the third quarter while the offense collected 14 joint points from Tre Leach, Hughes, Plummer and Truesdale on its way to a comfortable 53-30 lead heading into the final frame. By opening up the fourth quarter with a 10-4 scoring advantage that led to a 63-34 lead, the Blue Raiders were able to coast to the 67-48 victory.

Middletown 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

The report on the Pioneers read that they were a good shooting team, and that turned out to be true.

Christian Plummer goes up for a shot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg.

In all, Lampeter-Strasburg made 9 three-pointers, more than enough to keep the Pioneers right in contention until the final minute. In a saving effort, however, Hughes and Leach made 10-of-10 free throws in the last 1:28 to ice the tension-filled contest that decided the tournament championship.

Hughes and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Smith matched high-scoring honors with 17 points each in the game while Mills, Plummer and Mrakovich combined for 39 points to pace the winning side.

The Pioneers were hurt when leading player Ben Sandberg was ejected with 1:48 to go in the first period after drawing a double technical foul. Raider coach Chris Sattele readily noted after the game that his loss made a difference for Lampeter-Strasburg.

Sandberg actually got the Pioneers off to a quick start and an early 2-0 lead before Hughes converted a Plummer assist into the tying points at 6:50. But the Pioneers went back to back for a 6-2 lead at the 5:38 mark.

At that point, the Middletown fans knew that their team was in for a tough fight. After an exchange of baskets, the Raiders slipped into the lead a 9-8 on a triple by Mills and a goal by Plummer. Lampeter-Strasburg went back in front on a pair of free throws by Smith at 2:21, but Plummer scored again from the low post to push the Raiders back into the lead.

Following a Lampeter-Strasburg miss, Sandberg drew his third personal foul at 1:48 and his vocal protest drew a technical foul. As he stormed to the bench, another outburst drew a second technical foul and his ejection from the game. Hughes made 3-of-4 foul shots to give the Raiders a 14-10 advantage, which grew to 16-10 on back-to-back goals by Truesdale and Hughes as the first quarter ended.

Smith showed why he was voted onto the all-tourney team as he put back a rebound to start the second stanza and then converted a Middletown turnover into a three-pointer that pulled the Pioneers right back into contention at 18-15 at 7:20.

Tre Leach drives toward the basket vs. Lampeter-Strasburg on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

But Mills swished his second trey of the game and Plummer scored on a short jumper following a Lampeter-Strasburg miss to give the Raiders some room at 24-15. Later in the period, with the Pioneers trailing 27-19, Banner and Jared Brown hit back-to-back treys, and Brown added a foul shot that cut the Raiders’ lead to a single point, 27-26, adding to the tension in the Middletown gym.

Mrakovich’s clutch three at 1:42 and Mills’ third triple of the game at 1:08 kept the Raiders in front with a 33-28 edge. Another trey by Banner sliced the gap to two, but Sprecher’s putback with 8 seconds left allowed the Raiders to take a 35-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Blue Raiders got off to a good start in the second half when Leach scored off an offensive rebound and then had another bucket off a defensive rebound and assist by Hughes a minute later. Smith’s trey cut into the lead at 5:59, but Mrakovich scored a triple and Mills converted a Lampeter-Strasburg turnover into a bucket and a 42-34 Middletown lead with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

Later in the period, Mrakovich’s pullup jumper gave the Raiders a 48-38 lead but Chase Broderick nailed yet another Pioneer trey to close the gap to 48-41 heading into the final frame.

Mills’ fourth triple of the game came at the 6:37 mark of the fourth quarter after both teams had struggled to take charge early on. The key basket gave the Blue Raiders a 51-41 lead and it appeared as if the home team was going to finally gain some distance from their guests. But Lampeter-Strasburg simply would not give in and the Pioneers scored the game’s next eight points to quickly make it a 51-49 score. A pair of treys by Jared Houck, the second one coming with 3:40 left, did most of the damage.

Mrakovich broke the string with a pair of free throws at 3:29 and Michael Mattes made one of two following a Pioneer turnover a minute later after Sattele called a timeout at 2:54.

A big defensive rebound by Mills 20 seconds later led to another timeout by the Middletown coach. At 2:13, Plummer made the first of a one-and-one to expand the Raiders’ lead to 55-49. The Pioneers hurt themselves with another turnover that Plummer converted into a layup and an eight-point advantage for the Middletown team.

Banner’s trey broke the scoreless drought for the Pioneers at 1:30 and, from that point on, Lampeter-Strasburg was forced to foul, trailing by five points. Hughes made both of his shots with 1:28 left and Lampeter-Strasburg answered with a bucket by Peyton Denlinger just six seconds later.

With 1:18 to go, Leach stepped to the free throw line and dropped in both shots to keep the Raiders ahead by seven points. Houck scored with 1:06 left but they turned out to be Lampeter-Strasburg’s final points of the game. Hughes locked up the victory by sinking 6-of-6 foul shots in the final minute, giving the Blue Raiders the tournament trophy.

The Blue Raiders played host to Camp Hill on Tuesday. They will play at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then play host to West Perry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.