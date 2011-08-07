Blue Raiders senior Bianca Jasper reaches 1,000 points

Published Date Written by Press And Journal Staff

Bianca Jasper celebrates her 1,000th point with her aunt, Elaine Nester, left, and mom, Tonya Jasper, right.

The Middletown girls basketball team continued to have trouble scoring in the last week, winning one game but dropping two.

They stand at 3-6 on the season and 1-1 in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division.

Lower Dauphin dominated the Blue Raiders on Friday, Dec. 30, winning 39-13 and holding Middletown scoreless in the first and fourth quarters. The Falcons scored 12 in the first quarter, nearly enough for the win by itself. Middletown scored 10 in the second quarter but only three in the third.

Bianca Jasper scores her 1,000th point vs. Lower Dauphin on Friday, Dec. 30.

The highlight, however, was the 1,000th career point scored for Bianca Jasper, the Middletown senior guard who will play next year for California (Pa.). She averaged almost 16.7 points as a junior, 13.8 as a sophomore, and 7.8 as a freshman. She is averaging about 17 a game this year. Makaila Nester led Middletown with 4 points. Kate Fitzpatrick and Jasper added 3.

Amber Schweiger had 13 for Lower Dauphin and Grace Day scored 12.

Middletown also struggled to score Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, losing 46-31 in the Hershey Holiday Tournament finals. The Blue Raiders scored only eight points in the first half.

Middletown’s Katie Fitzpatrick drives to the basket against Lower Dauphin.

Jasper had 17 for Middletown and Fitzpatrick added 6.

Against Hershey in the first round Tuesday, Dec. 27, however, the Blue Raiders had their best offensive output on the season, winning 64-55.

Jasper scored 18, Nester had 14 and Fitzpatrick and Jaelynn Keller each had 12. Middletown made nine three-pointers.

They will play at Camp Hill at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing host to Donegal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Trinity at 7:30 p.m. Friday. They travel to West Perry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Head coach Ron Stetler and Jasper mark the occasion.

Makaila Nester looks to setup the play against Lower Dauphin.

Fans celebrate the 1,000th career point of Middletown’s Bianca Jasper, against Lower Dauphin on Dec. 30.

