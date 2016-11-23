THE RUN CONTINUES: It’s on to Friday’s state quarterfinals for the Blue Raiders after a 48-20 win

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Jaelen Thompson takes off on a run vs. Wyomissing on Thursday.

The Middletown football team returned to Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday evening and ran away with the District III 3A championship trophy after routing Wyomissing 48-20.



The Blue Raiders earned their first district title since the 1988 season while rolling to their 12th straight victory of the season.



Their next game is vs. Scranton Prep at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the PIAA 3A championships. It will be played at Frank Banko Field at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, 1115 Linden St., Bethlehem. Scranton Prep is 12-1 after beating Montoursville 37-13 on Friday, Nov. 18.



If Middletown wins that game, they will take on the winner of Notre Dame Green Pond and Delaware Valley Charter on either Dec. 2 or Dec. 3, at a time and site to be determined. The state title game is at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hersheypark Stadium.



Wyomissing entered the title game with an 8-3 record that included a win over Bermudian Springs in a district semifinal the week before. With numerous district wins and titles filling out their resume, the Spartans came to Hershey with hopes of adding to those numbers by knocking off the top-seeded Raiders. However, the Spartans became another victim of the Middletown express train that has rolled over everyone in its path.



This remarkable season started at Hersheypark Stadium in early September against Lower Dauphin when the Raiders claimed a 27-7 victory in the Iron Spike Bowl. Since then, the Middletown team earned a Mid-Penn Capital Division title and, now, a District III championship and a berth in the upcoming state playoffs.



The celebration went on for quite some time on the field following the win and carried over back home with a rolling parade through town that ended at the new high school. Many of the huge number of fans who took in the game joined in the parade or lined the streets cheering on their champions along the route near Main and Union streets.



The heroes in the win were many as players on both sides of the ball stepped up.

The Blue Raiders shook off an early deficit and a couple of mistakes in a dominating performance. Quarterback Chase Snavely and running back Brady Fox ended up in the spotlight following the win and handled the attention like professionals. Photo by Don Graham -- Quarterback Chase Snavely and coach Brett Myers discuss a play.



“I’m not used to all those lights and cameras in my face, but I guess I did OK,” Fox quipped following the interviews.



That was an understatement. He rushed for 163 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns.

Snavely was equally cool under pressure, both in front of the cameras and on the field. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 151 yards and three scores as well.



The Middletown defense also gets equal billing. The Raiders pretty much shut down Wyomissing’s run game while limiting the Spartans’ offensive opportunities. From the pleased look on his face, it was easy to tell that head coach Brett Myers appreciated the efforts of his championship team.



On the game’s first possession, the Spartans were forced to punt as the Raider defense held. But Tyreer Mills had a bit of trouble fielding the high deep kick and Wyomissing’s Jordan Caraballo recovered the muff at the Middletown 24. The best the Spartans would get, however, was a 36-yard field goal by Connor Mendel and a 3-point lead at 7:17.

One of the real characteristics of this Middletown team is its ability to bounce back from adversity, and it showed when the Blue Raiders took the field on offense.



Keyed by a 52-yard kickoff return by Fox, the Raiders were set up at the Wyomissing 39. Runs by Fox and Jaelen Thompson, along with a Snavely-to-Chris Plummer pass of 15 yards, moved the ball to the 1 yard line.

Following a Middletown penalty, Snavely connected with Fox for 5 yards and then went in for the touchdown on a keeper with 4:14 left. Donovan Brady’s kick gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead and they never trailed the rest of the way.



Wyomissing followed with a steady drive that reached the Middletown 10 as the first quarter ended. On the second play of the second quarter, Griffen Radabaugh sacked Spartan quarterback Brayden Eberhart for a 9-yard loss and Wyomissing had to settle for another Mendel field goal, this one from 41 yards out.



From that point on, Middletown took control of the game.



Overcoming a pair of holding calls, the Raiders marched on for their second touchdown. Keys to the drive were a pair of Snavely passes of 27 yards to Tre Leach and 26 yards to Mills. Breaking an attempted tackle at the 10, Leach capped the drive with a 9-yard reception with 7:18 left in the first half. The Blue Raiders were up 13-6.



Led by Radabaugh, Bobby Graham, Tristan Maxwell and Haden Landis up front, and the linebacking of Hunter Landis, Blake Jacoby and Laron Woody along with backs Kyle Truesdale, Jonah McCoy, Leach and Mills, the Middletown defense gave up nothing during the balance of the first half.



At the same time, the Raider offense popped in two more scores before halftime. The first was a lightning-quick 62-yard sprint by Fox at 5:33 and the other was on a 15-yard catch and run by Mills with 58 seconds left.



“I don’t even know how I got so open on the run,” Fox said, amazed at how much room the offensive line gave him. Ethan Newton, Tommy Staker, Trey Michal, Radabaugh and Brendan Douglass were dominant all night.



On the Mills score, the speedy junior latched onto a low throw out in the left flat and raced down the sideline for the touchdown that gave the Raiders a 27-6 lead at the break. Mills intercepted an Eberhart pass that took away Wyomissing’s chance for a score.



Taking the opening kickoff to start the second half, the Blue Raiders padded their lead to 34-6. Staying mainly on the ground, but aided by an 18-yard reception by freshman Jose Lopez and a pair of Spartan penalties, the Raiders marched to the 7 in eight plays. With Graham set up as a blocking fullback, Fox followed his lead into the end zone with 8:44 left in the third.



Following an exchange of punts, Wyomissing was back on offense at their own 37 with 4:38 left in the third. Their biggest play of the game, a 32-yard run by Caraballo, coupled with a pair of major penalties by the Raiders, keyed the Spartans drive for their first touchdown of the contest. A tipped pass fell into the hands of tight end Hunter Niedrowsky who was lying on the ground in the end zone. With 59 seconds left in the period, the Spartans trailed 34-13.



Starting at their own 42 following a failed onsides kickoff attempt, the Blue Raiders appeared to have another quick score when Mills went the distance on first down. But a penalty inside the 15 negated the tally and the ball was placed at the 23 instead. A pair of runs by Thompson closed out the third quarter.



Four plays into the fourth quarter, Snavely was sacked for a 10-yard loss setting up a third and goal from the 22. After Snavely’s pass to Plummer moved the ball to the 10, the Raiders went for it on 4th and goal. And the gamble paid off when Mills got open in the middle of the end zone and Snavely fired a strike for the touchdown with 8:39 left in the game. With Brady’s PAT, the Raiders’ grew to 41-13.



Wyomissing did follow with a scoring drive that covered 77 yards, but the grinding 13-play drive that was helped by a roughing call against the Middletown defense ate up 5 minutes of clock. With 3:31 left, the Spartans were running out of time. To put an exclamation point on this championship, the Middletown offense scored one more touchdown for good measure.



Thompson’s 32-yard run on second and 13 set up Fox’s 10 yard score three plays later that locked down the win that crowned the Middletown Blue Raiders as District III champions.

2016 SEASON

Sept. 2 @Lower Dauphin 27-7

Sept. 9 Northern York 33-0

Sept. 16 @West Perry 35-6

Sept. 23 East Pennsboro 50-14

Sept. 30 @Trinity 69-7

Oct. 7 Palmyra 14-10

Oct. 14 @Camp Hill 49-14

Oct. 22 Boiling Springs 42-6

Oct. 28 @Milton Hershey 49-20

Nov. 4 Steel-High 42-7

Nov. 11 Littlestown* 49-14

Nov. 17 Wyomissing* 48-20

* playoff game

TOTALS

12-0 record, 507 points scored (42.25 a game), 125 scored against (10.4 a game)