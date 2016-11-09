Shaffer has another big game as LD beats Hershey

Photo by John Diffenderfer -- Skyler Swartz intercepts a Hershey pass that led to a Brendan Shaffer touchdown run.

By Gabe Mink

For the Press And Journal

The Lower Dauphin Falcons football team closed out its 2016 season with a 28-0 win against the Hershey Trojans at Hersheypark Stadium, bringing their record to an even 5-5 under first-year head coach Greg Kratzer.



Once again, Brendan Shaffer carried the team offensively.



The junior scored three more touchdowns and rushed for 242 yards. After not totaling more than 100 yards rushing in any of the first seven games, he totaled 651 in the last three: 263 vs. Cumberland Valley, 146 vs. Bishop McDevitt, and the 242 vs. Hershey. He had 1,116 yards on the season, averaging 7 yards a carry, and scored 13 touchdowns overall.



“This is a very important win to the seniors. I love them all, and I’m going to miss them next year. A lot of them are going off to play football and do great things. They’re great guys, and I’m going to miss them,” Shaffer said. Photo by John Diffenderfer -- Brendan Shaffer looks for running room vs. the Hershey defense on Friday at Hersheypark Stadium.



In his final game, senior Isaac Ray picked up the final points of the game. He had 10 carries for 71 yards.



The Falcons had a total of 73 plays and 19 first downs in the game, and 405 yards total — 332 rushing and 73 yards passing.



“I’m happy for the guys. I just told them, where we were Week 1 against Middletown (a 27-7 loss) to really play through and winning some games and beating some good teams, we really grew as a football team,” Kratzer said.



Halfway through the first quarter, the Falcons had the opportunity for a field goal but it was no good.



In the second quarter, the Trojans’ Jimmy Sheehan sacked quarterback Ryan Kutz, and Joe Brittain recovered the fumble to give the Trojans 1st and 10 at the Falcons 16 yard line with a little more than 8 minutes left.



But then Trojans QB Grant Santangelo was intercepted by Skyler Swartz, and the Falcons took over at their own 4 yard line.



Kutz handed off to Shaffer, who bounced around the pile until he caught open ground and sprinted for the Trojans end zone, completing a 96-yard touchdown run with 6:42 left in the half. Clyde Tamburro made the extra point.



Shaffer scored again quickly at the start of the fourth quarter, a 20-yard touchdown just 8 seconds in.



He scored his third time on a carry up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown with a little more than 8 minutes left in the game.



On third down and only 45 seconds to go, Ray ran the ball for a 6-yard touchdown to finish the game.



Quarterback Aidan Klassen saw action in the in the beginning of the game with 10 attempts and 4 complete passes. Kutz had 4 attempted passes for 3 completions.



Senior Dan Beaver led the team with 6 total tackles. Senior Justin McIntyre had a sack.

“The seniors stepped up and started playing a lot better, took more of a leadership role. And defensively, I can’t say enough about our defense. They’ve been playing well all season long,” Kratzer said.



Added Shaffer: “Some people might look at it like we went 5 and 5, we went .500, but with some of the opponents that we played, with our schedules, we weren’t blown out by a lot of teams. We always ran it and we were playing hard the whole time. We worked through adversity and kept coming back after every loss. We were working hard.”