Top-seed Tulpehocken spells end of line for boys soccer

Published Date

Photo by Debbie Spear -- Conner Golden battles for the ball vs. Tulpehocken.

By Mitch Spear

For the Press And Journal

The Middletown Blue Raiders boys soccer team earned its first district playoff victory since 2010 on Oct. 24 vs. Trinity, but fell in the District III quarterfinals against top seed Tulpehocken on Saturday.



Middletown finished 12-7 in the regular season and 8-6 in the Mid-Penn Capital Division, good for third place.

Tulpehocken 6, Middletown 0



The Tulpehocken Trojans were superior to the Raiders in all facets, controlling the game with a speedy midfield, relentless team defense, precision passing and the large athletic goal-keeping of Trent Johnson.

The Trojans needed less than 3 minutes to score when Dan Whitmer passed to Vance Gradwell, who needed only one touch to cut to the inside to set up his right foot for the low strike past goalkeeper Thomas Lee.



The Trojans second tally came off a beautiful corner kick taken by Jaeden Mathias that found an unmarked Brian Garay. Garay was crashing from outside the goal box and one-timed a side volley into the back of the Raiders’ goal.



Gradwell got his second of the game, this time from the service of Garay, to put the Trojans up three. The Trojans nearly got the fourth, when the best save of the night occurred. The save required two efforts, the first as Lee came off his line to challenge the Trojans forward breaking through the Raiders defensive line. Lee’s initial save was heading far post when AJ Fischer followed the carom and headed the ball out just inches from the goal line.



The Trojans did get a fourth goal before half, as the combination of Gradwell to Garay continued to prove effect against the Raiders’ defense.



The second half effort was better from the Raiders, although they still found it difficult to generate scoring chances. Garay and Gradwell reversed roles on the fifth goal and this time Garay hooked up with Gradwell with a pass that found Garay one on one with Lee, putting the Trojans up by 5.



The Raiders’ closest chance to break onto the scoreboard came from a corner kick. Blake Gill was able to go up high over the Trojans defense and direct his header far post from the service of Jacob Spear. However, the tall, athletic keeper needed just two steps to cover the far post for the nice save.



The Trojans added one more when Jaden Mathias whipped in a nice cross to Gradwell. Gradwell continued to plague the Raiders’ defense as he scored his third goal of the night.

Middletown 4, Trinity 1



Riding the confidence of a four-game winning streak and enjoying the recent successes in their offensive production, the Raiders intended to strike first and have Trinity chase the game. However, this was not the case, as an early defensive clear off the head of the Raiders defensive line fell to the foot of Trinity’s Jordan Altmeyer. Altmeyer’s lob volley on the ball was the perfect arc over the head of Thomas Lee standing a few yards out from goal.



The ball was perfectly placed and touched just under the crossbar to drop straight down over the goal line as Lee back peddled to the goal frame. The resulting goal put Trinity up 1-0, but seemed to provide the Raiders the additional motivation to begin their dominate possession and pressure attack against the Shamrocks.



The remainder of the first half was an offensive flurry of chances for the Raiders as they completely controlled the middle third of the field compliments of strong play from the central midfielders.



With less than 2 minutes remaining, the Raiders came close to equalizing, not once, but three times as a sequence of consecutive shots hit post followed by two crossbars. The first shot came from the foot of Thomas Einolf that was directed off the keeper hands and struck far post. The resulting ricochet fell to David Alcock, a few yards out from goal, and was struck hard off the crossbar and straight down back into the field off play.



This provided the third attempt by Ian Guckavan that was deflected off a Shamrock defender’s head and struck the crossbar. From the sound of the second half whistle, the Raiders continued to high press and dominate the midfield winning the majority of the 50-50 balls. This pressure began to pay off as the Raiders tallied for four straight second half goals while giving up zero.



The first came from a nice string of passes that started with Conner Golden finding Blake Gill. Gill continued to switch the field of play to Nate Nelson, who found space to work in a shot and pull the Raiders even at one.



Nelson found net again after making a nice run far post to shake his defender. Once clear of the defense Nelson was about to collect the service from Jacob Spear. The initial shot was saved but caromed directly back to Nelson who made no mistake with the extra opportunity.



The Raiders went up 3-1 as a result of the great individual effort from Gill, who stayed strong with his dribble to work around three Shamrock defenders. Gill struck a perfectly placed ball that bumped the inside of the far post for the Raiders’ goal.



The last score of the contest came late when Spear whipped a cross into Ian making a nice run between defenders. Ian did well to direct the low driven cross first time beyond the keeper side-netting.



The Raiders ended with 18 shots on goal and Lee finished with 5 saves for the Raiders.