Cain spurts Lower Dauphin upset of Patriots

Photo by John Diffenderfer--Kurt Cain breaks off a run during Lower Dauphin’s victory vs. Red Land on Friday.

By Gabe Mink

For the Press And Journal

Senior Kurt Cain led the Lower Dauphin Falcons to their second win of the season Friday night, a 13-7 upset victory over Red Land.



Cain scored both touchdowns to move Lower Dauphin to 2-3 on the season, and 1-1 in the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division.



“There is a word we use, chopping, just keep chopping away at it,” Cain said after the game. He had 20 carries and 134 yards in the win on the road at West Shore Stadium.



“Kurt had the hot hand,” Coach Greg Kratzer said. “He was running downhill and through first contact. Defensively he did a great job setting the edge and forcing (Patriots running back) Justin Johnson back inside. He played like a dude last night.”



The Patriots got on the board first. Ryan Kutz’s punt was blocked inside the 5 yard line by Patriots linebacker Brandon Sucuzhanay, and Red Land scored on a 3-yard run by Johnson with 2:16 left in the first quarter.



But the Falcons came right back.



Quarterback Ryan Kutz used handoff plays with Cain, and Cain scored on a 1-yard touchdown run within the first two minutes of the second quarter.



A blocked Patriots kick by Falcons defensive end Dylan Washington was recovered by Brendan Shaffer and could have been an opportunity for the Falcons to put points on the board with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter. However, a penalty against Lower Dauphin for too many men on the field kept the ball in the Patriots’ hands.



Late in the second quarter, the Patriots drove to the Falcons’ 3 yard line. It was here that the Falcons defense made a stand, keeping the Patriots out of the end zone. Johnson was stopped several times on runs, and a play as time ran out failed for Red Land. It was tied at 7 at halftime.



“This game was a major difference defensively,” Kratzer said. “I can’t say enough about our defense. They made 7 plays inside the 40 yard line, and that took a lot of work.”



Kutz carried the team all the way through the midpoint of the third quarter, but after a number of incomplete passes, Kratzer decided to swap in Aidan Klassen to give Kutz a break.



Kutz was back in at the beginning of the fourth quarter to finish the game. Klassen had 4 attempts and 3 completions for 15 passing yards. Sophomore Kutz had 14 attempted passes with the same number of completions for 16 passing yards.



It was another Cain run, from 5 yards out, that gave the Falcons their second touchdown inside the two and half minute mark of the fourth quarter. The extra point kick was no good.

The game was in doubt until the end, after the Patriots’ Matt Moody intercepted a Kutz pass with less than four minutes remaining.



But the defense held again. Red Land’s turnover on downs gave the ball back to Lower Dauphin, and the Falcons ran out the clock.



“We’ve been talking all week about respect in the game and going out a playing a solid game, and that’s how these guys played here tonight,” Kratzer said.



Shaffer and junior Cole Etchberger led the team with 8 total tackles.