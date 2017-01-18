READER VIEW: Don’t judge all PSU students by the actions of a few

I was pleased to read the positive picture Susannah Gal portrayed of Middletown’s metamorphosis into a college town in her column on the Viewpoints page Jan. 11.

Though one Sound Off comment chooses to highlight an egregious crime by two students, and another blames students in general for speeding through town and creating disturbances, we should not fall into the trap of judging all students by the actions of a few.

Indeed, throughout Pennsylvania, college towns, such as Lewisburg, are among the most charming in America. College towns have largely avoided the economic depression of other towns. Parents come to visit and need places to eat and lodge. Students utilize the post office, restaurants and stores. Overseas families note the presence of Harrisburg International Airport and plans for a new train station, plus proximity to the capital, not to mention major world class hubs: Washington, D.C, Philadelphia and New York City. Families then also find out that the cost of living is half of that of most major cities!

The students I see riding bikes and walking past my house all appear studious and focused on getting their degrees.

I was also happy to read Larry Smith’s letter in which he praises the entrepreneurial spirit of Mr. Howard Dong, who has bought the old Schmuller House. Here I would add a note of caution that I hope Mr. Dong proceeds with great care and respect of this prime historic building and garden.

One of the former residents, Mr. Vreeland, was also a professional landscaper. His hand is evident in the maintenance of the garden and home, as is that of Bonnie Bosley, the most recent owner. It was delightful to have the home on several Middletown Christmas tours. I remember when couples dressed for proms would seek permission to be photographed by the pergola. My in-laws, Ralph and Emma Clouser, were married in the living room when the house was occupied by the Rev. and Mrs. Robert Marsden, minister of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church at the time.

While I am writing about our great town, I would like to add my voice of concern to those citizens impacted by the plans of Mr. Travis Finkenbinder. In speaking to other funeral directors in the area, I have found a consensus that it would be better for Mr. Finkenbinder’s business if he responded to local criticism of a crematory right in the historic district. Surely, Mr. Finkenbinder, who has establishments in Palmyra and Elizabethtown (and perhaps more places) has the resources to move the crematory part of his business outside of the Middletown residential area.

Hermine Clouser

Middletown