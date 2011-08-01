Paul, DeHart running for Lower Swatara commissioner at team

Published Date Written by David Barr

Ron Paul and Christopher DeHart have announced their candidacy for Lower Swatara Township commissioner seats.

Both are running as Republicans for the positions held by Benjamin Hall and Laddie Springer. Primaries are in May and the general election is in November.

“We thought we’d give the public the opportunity for some choices,” Paul said. “We’re going to pursue it and see how it goes.”

Paul was passed over for a vacant board seat late last year for Hall. The commissioners appointed Hall, a 22-year township resident, to fill the seat Dec. 21. Board President Tom Mehaffie resigned from the post on Nov. 30 after he was elected to represent the 106th District in the state House.

As a team, Paul and DeHart’s goals are to keep taxes low via smart growth, have transparency in local government, support a fully staffed police force and the Lower Swatara Fire Department and EMS, upgrade critical infrastructure, make effective use of Lower Swatara Township recreation areas, develop solid relationships with neighboring municipalities, and create policies and actions that provide a safe and attractive community for residents and businesses.

Both are familiar with the challenges of public service. Paul spent 35 years in township roles, as planning and zoning director, Municipal Authority manager, manager and secretary. He retired in January 2012.

“Quite honestly, I feel like I can help,” Paul said.

DeHart served as a member of the Lower Swatara Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, walking away in 2015 after completing his four-year term as fire chief. Other roles he served while with the fire department include vice president, trustee, lieutenant and captain. He also was the project manager for the designing and constructing of the new firehouse.

DeHart is a former member of the Lower Swatara Planning Commission and was a member of the township’s Comprehensive Planning Commission in 2016.

“We want to continue to make things better for the residents,” DeHart said. “We want to make the township better as a whole.”