You’ve been warned about borough parking changes: fliers appear on windshields

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

These notices are only a warning regarding downtown parking.

People who park in downtown Middletown are being served notice by the borough that the times, they are a changin’.

A number of motorists may have found a sheet of paper tucked under their windshield wiper, telling them that the borough will soon begin enforcing a new two-hour limit impacting many spaces in the downtown.

The enforcement could begin as early as the middle of the week of Feb. 13-17 — in other words, by the time you are reading this article. All the borough is waiting for is the new parking signs and the brackets to install them, said Greg Wilsbach, borough public works director.

His workers began putting the sheets under peoples’ windshields recently, as a way to give motorists a heads up as to what is coming. The paper isn’t a ticket or even a warning, just a “courtesy.”

“I don’t want to see people get blindsided” by not knowing about the new parking rules, Wilsbach said.

Borough council in January gave final approval to a new ordinance, ordinance 1335, that includes the new two-hour limits and other restrictions. The ordinance mostly is in response to concerns that several downtown businesses had been expressing to council for months, about many on-street parking spaces being tied up for hours and days at a time by commuters using the nearby Amtrak train station along Mill Street.

That issue will likely go away when the new train station opens up along West Main Street, but that is not expected until sometime in 2020 or even 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Once the signs are in place the new restrictions can be enforced by borough police.

People who live on the streets impacted by the changes can apply to the borough for a parking permit. There is no charge to request or obtain a permit, however the number of permits that will be available is “limited,” borough officials have said.

As the paper under the windshield also reminds motorists, here’s something else to keep in mind: If you do get a ticket, it’s also going to cost more than before.

Council in passing the ordinance doubled the price of a parking ticket. Instead of $15, now a ticket will be $30, and that’s if you pay it within two days of getting it. If after 48 hours but before you get a summons from the district judge, the fine has increased from $30 to $60. The maximum parking fine was increased from $75 to $150.

Finally, the borough is also reminding motorists of parking restrictions from 7 to 9 a.m. Fridays for street sweeping. During this period no parking is allowed on Emaus Street from Wood to Pine streets, and on Union Street from Spring to Ann streets.