Crash victims Keating, Shaffer have a long way to go

On a night in late November 2016 that went down as one of the greatest in the history of Middletown Area High School sports, the strength that is what the area is all about came through.

On that fateful Friday night, within minutes after a car crashed on Stoner Drive in Lower Swatara Township just after 11 p.m., four heroes rose to the occasion to save the lives of Scott Shaffer and Joey Keating.

The two events — the Blue Raiders’ football triumph in the state quarterfinals, and the horrific accident — are forever intertwined, as the crash occurred as the two young men were coming home from the game.

Today, less than three months since Shaffer and Keating were pulled by the rescuers from a burning car, the two young men have recovered to where they are much closer to home.

Both young men sustained severe burns to the lower extremities, according to a Lower Swatara Township police report.

Keating, a 2016 MAHS graduate, was able to return home just before Christmas from Lehigh Valley Hospital Burn Center, where both Keating and Shaffer had been hospitalized for their severe burn injuries sustained in the crash.

Shaffer, a 2015 MAHS graduate, on Friday, Feb. 10, was transferred to a rehabilitation center at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Shaffer had gone through 11 surgeries over the past 76 days while in Lehigh.

While both young men have made great strides in their recovery, they both have a long, long way to go.

The moving story of their recovery can be followed on an almost daily basis through journal entries that the parents of both Joey and Scott are posting on CaringBridge.com, their primary way of communicating to the rest of the world updates of the progress that their sons are making.

The entries read like a diary. For example, the struggle of what Joey is going through is evident in this entry posted on Jan. 4 by Joey’s mother Rachelle Keating, while Joey was still at Lehigh:

“We were told today by the Burn doctors and the orthopedic doctors that Joey will require extensive therapy to regain complete use of his foot again. They also told us that he will probably have lifelong swelling and vascular issues with this leg/foot from the burns and fractures. He will also continue to go to Burn Recovery for the next five years for wound care and scar management. Hearing those words isn’t easy, but we are choosing to believe that Joey’s strength, determination and faith will return Joey to the active life he once had and so desires.”

The parents of both Scott and Joey also use the site to share joys, such as the entry posted by Scott’s dad Tom Shaffer on Feb. 4, about what had to have been a special visit from Joey and his parents.

“Joey and his parents were in on Wednesday with us and it was an AWESOME visit!” Tom Shaffer posted. “The boys were able to talk with each other for a few minutes. WOW!”

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Joey was taken to the Hershey Med emergency room for pain in his abdomen around the area of his spleen. While there, Joey was able to meet with the Hershey Med trauma surgeon who had saved his leg on the night of the accident, before Joey was transferred to Lehigh Valley.

“She heard we were in the ER and was kind enough to sit and talk with us and she was very happy to see Joey and Joey was thrilled to meet her. It was a special moment for sure,” Rachelle Keating posted on CaringBridge.com on Feb. 9.

CaringBridge has become the Keatings’ “preferred method to keep everyone informed about (Joey’s) current status and upcoming events,” Joey’s father Brian said in an email to the Press And Journal. “We genuinely appreciate everyone’s concern, prayers and well wishes. Therefore, we feel compelled to some degree to let those people know about his progression.”

“As you can imagine, though, it can be difficult to walk that line,” Brian continued. “First, it is still very early in his recovery so there is a lot we do not know yet as well as the possibility of that which we think we now know changing. Second, we appreciate a modicum of privacy. We do not always feel like talking about the events of the past couple months. Further, there are things we experience as parents and a family which are private and between us.”

Tom Shaffer in a recent interview with the Press And Journal expressed similar thoughts regarding the way that he and his wife, Chrissy, have been able to use CaringBridge to share news of Scott’s long journey back.

“People don’t know what to ask, or how to ask” when it comes to what they can do to help, Shaffer said. “It’s like I’m the elephant in the room. So we have it out there. We’re keeping it kind of general because it’s personal to Scott. Someday he’ll have a story to tell about it, and we’ll let him tell his story. We’re just kind of keeping people updated who have been so supportive of us.”

Both on CaringBridge and in comments to the Press And Journal, the parents of both Scott and Joey have talked about how overwhelmed they have been — and continue to be — by the outpouring of support for the two young men and their families.

The first public sign of the extent of that community support was obvious just two days after the accident, on Sunday evening, Nov. 27, when hundreds of people descended upon Smith’s Tree Farm in Swatara Township for a prayer vigil for Joey and Scott and their families. Scott had worked at the tree farm. Supporters used social media, mostly Facebook, to spread the word about the impromptu vigil.

Tom Shaffer, who is the principal of Fink Elementary School in Middletown Area School District, acknowledged that until something like this happens, you never really know what kind of support you have from the community.

“We’re just amazed at the outpouring of support from the communities of Middletown and Lower Swatara,” he said. “From close friends to family to people we don’t even know signing up to bring meals every two nights for us, gift cards for gas, gift cards for anything … it’s a lot larger than I ever would have expected.”

Shaffer also noted the ongoing support that Scott and the family has received from Kutztown University, where Scott is a sophomore studying sports management, and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Scott joined the National Guard as an infantry soldier in spring 2016. His unit is based in Danville.

Almost weekly the National Guard has provided chaplains who volunteer to pray with Scott and the family over the phone, Tom said. The chaplains have also been in to visit Scott and his family in the hospital, as have been supporters from Kutztown University.

Employees of the school district held a fundraiser to raise money to help the family with expenses. The school district has also been supportive in allowing Tom to be able to visit Scott in the hospital whenever he needs to, Tom added.

The support from everyone involved is something that Shaffer says he and his family can simply not put into words. Perhaps the closest is a phrase that Tom has been using in his journal entries of late to describe Middletown and the surrounding community — “small town BIG HEART.”

Brian Keating was appointed to Middletown Area School Board on Nov. 21 — four days before the accident — to replace a board member who had resigned in October.

Joey is enrolled at Penn State main campus at University Park, in the Eberly School of Science. He has not declared a major but is leaning toward some area of biology, Brian Keating said.

The Keatings are hoping to get Joey back to Penn State this fall, but that is still “uncertain” at this point, Brian told the Press And Journal.

“We have immense pride for our Middletown community and it’s been overwhelming to see how they have rallied around everyone involved in this tragic event,” Brian said.

“Support has not been limited to just our community,” he added. “It has reached into many communities in the area and other parts of the country where we have extended family and friends. The support has come in all forms: donations, gift cards, prayers, well wishes, meals, offers of help, etc. For us, one act of kindness is not greater than any other. They have all meant the world to us.”

The four individuals credited with pulling Scott and Joey from the car as it was engulfed in flames that night are Mavis Dixon and her daughter Jennifer Dixon, of Middletown; and Aaron Young and Rick Cruz of Lower Swatara Township.

The Keatings have met with some of the rescuers, Brian told the Press And Journal.

“It is impossible to put into words the depth of our gratitude toward those individuals,” he said. “If not for them, it is likely our son would not be with us. They risked their own lives to save the lives of strangers. Their actions were truly heroic. We also cannot forget the emergency personnel on scene, the flight crew, and the doctors and nurses who took care of Joey and continue to care for him.”

The Shaffer family has been in email contact with Young, who pulled Scott out of the car, Tom said.

“We have discussed getting together when Scott is out of Lehigh Valley. What I shared with him was, as parents, we were so thankful and grateful that we were able to continue our celebrations together as a family!”

The Shaffers had previously met up with Jennifer Dixon at Lehigh, and she still keeps in touch with the family, Tom said, adding “We are grateful to these angels!”

As for the crash itself, the investigation into what caused it and why it happened is still underway, said Frank Williamson Jr., director of public safety and assistant township manager for Lower Swatara Township. Findings will probably wait until sometime after the two boys are released from the hospital, Williamson said in an emailed statement.