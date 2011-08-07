Harold Denton, 'Hero of the TMI Accident,' passes away at age 80

Published Date Written by Press And Journal Staff

Robert Reid, left, and Harold Denton talk at at Penn State Harrisburg during an event marking the 35th anniversary of the accident in April 2014.

The “Hero of the TMI Accident” passed away Monday, Feb. 13, after a lengthy illness.

Harold Denton, President Jimmy Carter’s envoy in the Three Mile Island crisis in 1979, died in Knoxville at age 80 following a lengthy battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Denton became a celebrity to those who remember his calmness amid the chaos of the accident, and his reassurances in his lugubrious North Carolina drawl, the Press And Journal reported when he returned to the area in 2014 to mark the event’s 35th anniversary.

The last time he visited Middletown before that anniversary event, Denton wore a bulletproof vest.

He was scheduled to hold a press conference at the MCSO Building in the accident’s aftermath. During a check of the building, the borough police chief discovered a bullet on the floor of the auditorium.

Harold Denton, left, with Dick Thornburgh and Jimmy Carter at TMI in 1979

Fearing someone intended to literally shoot the messenger during the stressful crisis, the police chief asked Denton to don the vest. Denton agreed and, with the chief by his side, conducted the press conference while, he jokes, looking like “a Michelin tire.’’

Former Gov. Dick Thornburgh, who dealt with the nation’s worst nuclear reactor accident, called him a “savior to this area’’ during a speech at the 2014 conference. Former Middletown Mayor Robert Reid, who demanded answers from the company that owned the disabled reactor, echoed Thornburgh’s praise.

That hero talk? “It doesn’t affect me one way or the other,’’ Denton said at the conference. “I’m just glad it worked out well.’’

The borough was “in deep trouble” before Denton came to town, Reid told the Press And Journal on Tuesday after being told of his passing.

“It wasn’t until President Carter sent Harold Denton to town that it got straightened out. If he wouldn’t have come to town, I think we’d have been lost. We were dealing with frightened people. We were dealing with a company that thought they knew everything, but to me knew very little. They were the so-called experts who guaranteed us there could never be an accident at the island because they had backups to backups.”

Reid said Denton was a “down-home, folksy person” in the way he talked and reacted to things.

“He didn’t talk to you in terms of a big-time nuclear scientist. He was down to Earth and spoke to you in words that you could understand. That was one thing that the people at GPU (General Public Utilities Corp., then the owner of TMI) just didn’t understand. They allowed … the people in this area to use their imagination. You know what they say about imagination. It’s the biggest nation in the world. We had a lot of frightened people in this area, and it was Harold Denton who really came in and calmed things down.

“Once you looked at this man and you listened to him, you knew that you were in the hands of a good person,” he said.

Denton was perhaps the most significant person who helped calm a tumultuous situation during the crisis at TMI, said Joe Sukle, publisher of the Press And Journal, who worked at the newspaper during the 1979 accident.

“He was professional, accessible and honest to the media but most importantly to the residents, businesses and politicians,” Sukle said.

Added Ralph DeSantis, spokesman for Exelon, which now owns TMI: “Harold Denton was a trusted, credible and calming source of information at a time of tremendous confusion during the TMI-2 accident. Over the years he would come back to central Pennsylvania and give talks to schools, the media and participate in conferences. Our industry owes much to the contributions Mr. Denton made during his career.”

According to his obituary, Denton is survived by his wife, three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He graduated from North Carolina State in 1958 in nuclear engineering, and began his career at the DuPont Savannah River Plant as a reactor physicist. He joined the Atomic Energy Commission and served more than 30 years in the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He was the director of the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation for a decade.

After TMI, he continued to be active in nuclear safety, following up after nuclear accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima Daiichi reactors. He received honorary degrees from Gettysburg College, Lebanon Valley College and the University of Pennsylvania. He was honored with a Presidential Distinguished Executive Award from Carter, and the James M. Landis Medal from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The accident at TMI began around 4 a.m. on March 28, 1979, when a stuck valve, human error and confusing alarms allowed radioactive cooling water from the core of Unit 2 to spew from the top of the reactor vessel and flood the containment building around it, causing a 12-day pressure-packed crisis where local residents anxiously waited to hear just what went wrong – and how serious it was.

Reid, popular in Middletown for staying at his post and demanding answers from Met-Ed, TMI’s operator at the time, at the 2014 conference praised Denton, who was the director of the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation at the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 1979, for his ability to get answers amid chaos and conjecture from so-called experts.

Eric Epstein, chairman of Three Mile Island-Alert, the citizen watchdog of nuclear power created after the accident praised Denton at the conference for remaining calm under pressure in 1979.

“It was a difficult situation – it was clearly a pressure cooker,’’ said Epstein. “It was a situation where the governor was not receiving accurate and timely information. I think Mr. Denton brought stability and calm to the area.’’

Even at the conference, Denton dealt with the tough questions in his soothing drawl. When a woman stood up after his speech and challenged his contention that no harmful amounts of radiation were released in the accident, claiming her skin turned red and a metallic taste formed in her mouth at the time, he deflected a moderator’s attempt to end the confrontation.

“That’s very interesting,’’ he told her calmly. “I’ve heard those stories for the time TMI happened. My impression was we were unable to detect radiation in that way.’’

The rumor at the 2014 conference was that Denton was delivering his last speech on the subject of the TMI accident. Pressed on its accuracy, he was coy.

“If I make it to the 50th anniversary, I’ll come back,’’ he said.