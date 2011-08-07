Route 230 bridge work done, but opening months away

Published Date Written by David Barr

The Route 230 bridge spanning Swatara Creek on Middletown’s east side is undergoing an important transformation this week.

Starting Monday morning, girders were set on the bridge that connects Middletown and Londonderry Township.

In a Feb. 1 email, Greg Penny, a PennDOT spokesman, said the contractor, Kinsley Construction Inc., of York, had plans to set the girders for Phase 2 of the project Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

This portion of the project involved unloading and installing the girders on the bridge. A girder is a support structure that supports small beams in construction. Penny said there were a total of six girders to unload and install and due to the complexity of the process, there were traffic stoppages on Route 230 in the area of the bridge for up to 15 minutes each time a girder was unloaded and installed.

This work continues a construction project that began in November 2015. Those plans called for the project to be completed by the end of October, but issues have led to a delay. According to Penny, the project is expected to be completed in late spring or early summer 2017.

“Late spring is still our expectation. Swatara Creek Road will remain closed until the bridge is restored to two lanes late this spring,” Penny said in a Jan. 30 email.

Penny added there were several reasons for the lengthy delay. One problem was having the necessary bridge beams fabricated and delivered. Penny said it is believed the number of other bridge projects in the state increased the demand for supplies and fabricators were experiencing difficulties in meeting the demand and shipping the supplies on time.

According to a previous Press And Journal article, Kinsley Construction Inc. was having issues receiving the necessary beams needed for the project. Other reasons Penny listed for the delay are on the technical side. These include tolerance issues with the beams and deck grades.

PennDOT awarded the $4,340,500 contract to Kinsley Construction on Oct. 13, 2015. It included demolition and replacement of the superstructure under staged construction, repairs to the existing concrete piers and abutments, drainage improvements, installation of scour protection, roadway approach work, guiderail replacement, and new pavement markings, according to PennDOT.

According to Penny, the bridge has two through girders which support the entire deck structure and workers had to install a temporary third girder in order to work on the bridge while allowing traffic to pass at the same time.

“It would have been easier and quicker and less costly to have closed the bridge to rebuild it; but due to the importance of Route 230, we had to take this approach in order to keep the bridge open and maintain one lane of traffic,” Penny said.

The bridge was built in 1941 and was rated by PennDOT as “structurally deficient” before work began.

Route 230 — known as Main Street in Middletown and Harrisburg Pike east of the borough — averages 6,130 vehicles traveled daily, according to PennDOT.