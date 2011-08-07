Elks Theatre back down to one suitor; group led by historical society drops out to let Friends group make $1 bid

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Friends of the Elks Theatre is back in the driver’s seat regarding plans to reopen Middletown’s 106-year-old theater.

On Jan. 17, a new committee formed by Middletown Area Historical Society announced its intent to purchase the theater from the borough to reopen it as a performing arts center.

But after meeting with the Friends group on Jan. 24, the society decided to withdraw from seeking to acquire the theater for $1 from the Middletown Industrial and Commercial Development Authority, society trustee Jenny Miller told the Press And Journal.

“We’re going to step back and let Friends do their thing. We should never make anybody choose from two nonprofits,” Miller said, referring to the society and Friends of the Elks.

Now, the Friends group hopes to have ready a revised proposal for purchasing and reopening the theater as a performing arts center for the next meeting of the ICDA on Feb. 21, said Gordon Einhorn, a member of the board of directors of the Friends group.

The ICDA has an offer on the table to sell the theater for $1. Authority Chairman Ian Reddinger first made that offer to the Friends group in summer 2016, but the Friends group turned it down at the time, saying that the group wanted to lease the theater and that the theater should stay borough-owned.

Reddinger and Middletown Mayor James H. Curry III extended the same $1 offer to the new historical society committee after the committee presented its plan to the authority on Jan. 17.

Unbeknownst to both Reddinger and the society at the time, the Friends group had changed its position and was now interested in accepting the authority offer to purchase the theater for $1.

After a story about the society committee presenting its plan to the authority was published on the Press And Journal website, the Friends group sought a meeting with the society to discuss the situation. That meeting took place on Jan. 24, Miller said.

Miller said the society’s interest in acquiring the Elks Theatre was prompted in part by public comments Einhorn had made to the authority in fall 2016, suggesting that the Friends did not care who acquired and reopened the theater, as long as it was done by somebody.

Coupled with the Friends’ group refusing to acquire the theater, the society took this to mean that the Friends group was wavering in its commitment to reopen the theater.

In other words, “if nobody was going to do it, we would,” Miller said.

However, it became clear during the Jan. 24 meeting between the two groups that the Friends group remained committed to the cause of reopening the theater. That is also when the society learned of the Friends group reversing its stance on acquiring the theater, Miller added.

To the society, it makes more sense for the Friends group to play the lead role in acquiring and reopening the Elks Theatre, because the Friends group has “the experience” to do it, Miller told the Press And Journal.

For example, Friends is the successor organization to the Greater Middletown Economic Development Corporation. GMEDC owned the Elks Building and operated the theater from 2005 to 2014, when the authority acquired the Elks Building. GMEDC leased the theater from the authority and continued running the theater until April 2015, when the authority closed the theater for renovations.

The revised proposal that the Friends group is working on in anticipation of the Feb. 21 authority meeting will be very similar to the proposal that the group has had before the authority since August 2015, Einhorn said. Only instead of acquiring the theater, the 2015 proposal called for Friends to run the theater while the group was leasing it from the borough for 10 years.

Another difference is that the projected costs to renovate and reopen the theater as a performing arts center will be based on the $1.1 million estimate that was provided to Friends in fall 2016 by A.P. Williams, the contractor working for Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works, which occupies all of the Elks Building except for the theater.

The August 2015 proposal assumed a cost of $370,000. However, that assumed the authority taking care of other aspects of the theater project such as redoing the bathrooms.

That did not happen, and as a result the informal working estimate for what it would cost the Friends group to reopen the theater as a performing arts center grew to $500,000. However, observers now consider the $1.1 million from A.P. Williams to be a more concrete and realistic estimate, based upon the actual condition of the building.

The revised proposal also can be expected to detail how the Friends group intends to raise the money to pay for the Elks Theatre project.

The August 2015 proposal assumed the borough funding most if not all of the project upfront as an investment in the downtown. However, borough council’s decision in late 2016 to reject a $500,000 state grant toward restoring the theater made it clear to the Friends group that council intends to devote little if any tax dollars towards the project.

The Friends group’s decision to accept ownership of the theater was a direct result of council turning down the state grant, Einhorn has said.

Council’s two successive votes rejecting the grant, coupled with public comments by several councilors and Curry, also sent strong signals that the borough wants to unload itself of ownership of the theater.

“We’re very aware that the ICDA wants to move this along quickly. Our plan is to do it on a quicker timetable than the society had in mind,” Einhorn said, referring to how soon the Friends group can acquire the theater.

The society during its Jan. 17 presentation suggested that it could take the committee up to three years to acquire the theater, although that could have been moved up depending on how successful the committee would be in fundraising and getting grants.

The Friends group has consistently told council and the authority that it has donors waiting to make substantial contributions to the Elks Theatre effort, but that these donors are holding off until the Friends can demonstrate a commitment from the borough to the group regarding the theater.