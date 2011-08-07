Hiring of Middletown police officers on hold, but sergeant promotions might happen

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

The borough of Middletown hopes to move forward soon with promoting several patrol officers to sergeants in the police department. However, filling two full-time vacancies is on hold for now, Mayor James H. Curry III told the Press And Journal on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The borough hopes to soon receive a letter from the Middletown Borough Police Officers Association that will clear the way for a new round of testing to be done toward promoting patrol officers to sergeant, the mayor noted.

In September 2016 the borough’s Civil Service Commission certified test results that would have enabled the borough to approve promoting patrol officers to sergeant.

Before the commission voted to certify the test results, the results were challenged by one of the patrol officers who had taken the test.

The commission voted to overrule the officer’s challenge and went on to certify the results. However, there were indications that the officer still planned to challenge the results, either by seeking to file a grievance through the association, or by pursuing some other form of legal action, Curry said.

The mayor said that he and the borough have favored promoting officers to sergeant from the start.

The promotions are essential to providing the “leadership and supervision” that is needed within the Middletown Police Department, Curry said. In addition, “I want to advance the careers of our hard-working officers,” the mayor added.

However, Curry said he will not put the borough at risk of being “drawn into a long legal battle” over the promotions.

Curry cited the assistance of new interim Police Chief George Mouchette, and borough solicitor Adam Santucci, in negotiations that have taken place with representatives of the association toward moving forward with the promotions to sergeant. Mouchette has identified the promotions as his “No. 1 priority” since assuming command of the MPD on Jan. 5, Curry said.

The need for more sergeants to correct a lack of leadership and supervision in the MPD was also a priority of former Chief John Bey, as underscored by Bey’s comments to the Press And Journal. Bey resigned from the department effective Dec. 30 to accept a position with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

The letter Curry said he is expecting from the association will represent a majority of association members and will put in writing that the association wants to move forward with a new round of testing. The letter will also include an assurance from the association that it will not contest results of the new round of testing, Curry said.

Unfilled positions

Regarding the full-time positions, borough council authorized adding one new full-time position to the MPD in the 2017 budget. In addition, the department has a new full-time vacancy with the retirement of Detective Richard Hiester in January.

In a separate meeting in late 2016 the commission approved an eligibility list to promote part-time Patrolman Adam Tankersley to the full-time position. However, no official action has been taken since then.

Curry cited several reasons for why the borough has not moved forward with filling the new position that council approved.

First, the priority for the department since Bey announced his resignation on Dec. 6 was to find a new interim chief to replace him, which was a very in-depth and time-consuming process, Curry said.

Now that Mouchette is on board, Curry wants to give the interim chief as a “fresh set of eyes” the opportunity to conduct his own evaluation of the department’s manpower needs.

Another significant factor is the borough’s ongoing exploration of entering into some kind of new joint policing arrangement. The exploration is still in its early stages, and involves the borough looking into either contracting with another municipality — most likely Lower Swatara Township — for the providing of police services, or forming some kind of new regional police force.

Adding a new full-time police officer with salary and benefits would add “complexity” to these ongoing discussions, the mayor said, adding “I will not do a deal” that does not provide protection to the officers currently employed by the MPD.

Given the ongoing discussions, Mouchette may choose to fill the full-time positions with part-time officers if it is necessary to fill “the void” until the borough determines what the long-term future of police services in the town will be, Curry said. That is among any number of options that Mouchette may ultimately recommend, the mayor added.

Regarding Hiester’s departure, Curry noted that Officer Gary Rux was recently promoted to detective to fill Hiester’s role.