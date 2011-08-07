Interfaith Council denounces Trump’s Muslim immigration order

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

The Rev. Dr. J. Richard EckertThe Middletown Area Interfaith Council voted last week to approve a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order that restricts Muslims from seven countries from entering the United States.

The Rev. Dr. J. Richard Eckert of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, who is president of the interfaith council, said the following resolution was approved:

“Whereas we are the Middletown Area Interfaith Council; and whereas we invite, welcome, accept and affirm all faith traditions; be it resolved that we morally oppose President Trump’s Executive Order severely restricting immigration from seven Muslim countries, suspending all refugee admissions for 120 days, and suspending all Syrian refugees from admission indefinitely; and that we support and affirm immigrants and refugees from all countries.”

The executive order specifically targets those from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The interfaith council goes back to the 1960s, and Eckert said he has been involved with it for about 25 years. He doesn’t recall the group ever taking such a stand on an issue. For example, he said, the group was asked to take a position on the proposed crematory by Fager-Finkenbinder Funeral Home in Middletown, but it chose not to do so.

The group is comprised of pastors and lay members of about 20 congregations in the Middletown area.

It was his idea to bring the resolution to the council during its meeting on Thursday. He said 14 people had the chance to vote on it, and there were no objections, although there were some abstentions.

Eckert said for the group it was a religious issue, not a political one.

“It’s not an attack on the president or our nation. It’s actually based on respect and our Christian faith and our responsibility as citizens and our love of the country,” Eckert said.

“I believe that President Trump would want us involved,” he added.

He said he isn’t sure if the resolution will be sent to the White House.

“We’re not talking about a march in Middletown. We’re not going to do that. We aren’t talking about nonviolent resistance. We just wanted to share our concern and our faith and our understanding of what citizenship requires,” he said.

He said not everyone in his congregation will agree with the resolution.

“Anybody that was negative toward it did not speak to me Sunday. That doesn’t mean there is not opposition. I may not hear for awhile, but I’m sure there’s not total unanimity in our congregation,” he said.

Eckert said the group recognizes it’s an issue of having safe borders in the United States, but because the group is interfaith, they are sensitive to reaching out to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

“The thing that made it more palatable for my colleagues, the other pastors, is that this is not a political thing. We are in respect of our president,” he said.

Some of the congregations that take part in the council include St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Evangelical United Methodist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, New Beginnings Church, the Presbyterian Congregation of Middletown, Geyers United Methodist Church, Middletown First Church of God and Royalton United Methodist Church.

The three main areas the group handles are the food pantry in Middletown, a fund for the needy, and the Middletown Care-A-Van.

Eckert said that, despite the divisiveness that the election caused even among his congregation, their Christian faith helped hold them together.

“Different points of view are important and valid in this nation,” he said.