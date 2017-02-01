Einhorn not running for council, but three other incumbents are

Three of the four members of Middletown Borough Council whose seats are up in 2017 are running for re-election, including incumbent President Ben Kapenstein.

Dawn Knull and Ian Reddinger also plan to run again this year.

The fourth incumbent, Anne Einhorn, is not running again, guaranteeing at least one new face on the seven-member council come January 2018.

Mayor James H. Curry III is also up for re-election in 2017. Curry in a text message to the Press And Journal on Jan. 29 said that “I have not made a decision” regarding whether to run again.

On a related note, 2017 will be the first year that all councilors whose seats are up are to be chosen by voters all over the borough on an “at-large” basis.

Council in 2016 voted to do away with the system by which each councilor was elected only by voters in his or her ward. Middletown’s three wards are still in place, but only for the purpose of determining the polling location where borough residents are to vote.

The size of council was also reduced — from nine members including three from each ward — to seven members to all be elected borough-wide from now on.

Kapenstein was first elected to council to a four-year term in 2013. He chaired council’s finance committee under formal Council President Chris McNamara, and was then elevated to president in January 2016.

Kapenstein announced his intentions in a statement provided to the Press And Journal on Monday, Jan. 30.

“I am proud of the progress my colleagues and I have made during my first term on council and would like to continue that positive trajectory with an eye towards the future,” Kapenstein wrote. “In the past year, we have come together and taken many very important steps to ensure a brighter future. We have done things the right way which is not always the easy way.”

Kapenstein referred to the leadership vacuum that the new council found itself in in January, following the departure in December 2015 of key staff members including the borough manager, public works director, borough secretary, and the full-time codes and zoning officer.

“When hiring an almost entirely new administrative leadership team, we ran an open and transparent process. That process has paid off and we currently have a very strong team in place that cares about our town and not just getting a paycheck. That’s important,” Kapenstein said. “In my career serving as financial advisor to various municipalities across Pennsylvania, I have learned that cities and towns that have leaders who genuinely care about the community they serve are usually much better off. We have that here in Middletown and it’s something that I’m extremely proud of.”

“While we have had some dark times in our past, our future is bright,” Kapenstein said. “The foundation for success has been laid and if you provide me with the honor of serving you for another four years, I am confident that we can build on that foundation and truly achieve great things.”

Einhorn announced in a post on her Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 30, that she would not run for re-election. Einhorn is in the last year of her first four-year term on council, having been elected in 2013.

Einhorn did not say why she is not running. Her post reads as follows:

“After much thought and consideration, I am making a formal announcement that I will not be seeking re-election to Borough Council. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of our community. I hope I have served you well. I have done my best to always follow my conscience, listen to my constituents, and act in the best interests of our town. I will continue to do so during my last eleven months in office. I will continue always to be active in this community and to fight for and work towards the betterment of my town, my neighbors, my schools, and my community. Thank you all for the opportunity to serve you.”

Contacted afterward for more comment by the Press And Journal, Einhorn added that “I feel that I am at a point where I can probably accomplish more as a private citizen than as a public official.”

Knull, elected from the First Ward to a two-year term in 2015, told the Press And Journal she is running again.

“I am not done with what I started,” Knull said in an emailed statement. Knull also serves on the Middletown Industrial and Commercial Development Authority, along with Curry and Reddinger, who chairs the authority.

Reddinger also plans to run for what would be his first full four-year term. Council in May 2016 appointed Reddinger to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Greg Wilsbach, who had been elected in 2015.

Wilsbach had resigned to apply for a job as Middletown’s new public works director. Council hired Wilsbach for that position in June 2016.

“The body we have (council) is moving in a good direction. We have a good team,” Reddinger said. “I would like to get at least another term to see some more projects through” such as the Elks Theatre, which is owned by the authority.

Reddinger added that he would also like the experience of running a campaign for election, because in being appointed he did not have the opportunity to do that.