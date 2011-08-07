Four-story hotel will be built at Harrisburg International Airport

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

A four-story, 123-guest-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, seen in an artist’s rendering at the top left, will be built in the orange shaded area on the site of a vacant parking lot at Harrisburg International Airport.

By Phyllis Zimmerman

For the Press And Journal

and Jason Maddux

Expect a big change in the Harrisburg International Airport skyline in the upcoming year thanks to the approved construction of a new four-story hotel on airport property.

The Lower Swatara Township commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 18, unanimously approved a final land development plan for a Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel that will be built on the site of a vacant parking lot on HIA’s South Terminal Drive. Township planning commission members recommended the plan for approval on Dec. 22.

The four-story structure with a base footprint of 17,400 square feet is designed to have a total of 123 guest rooms, according to project manager Joshua Hoffman, of Snyder Secary & Associates LLC of Harrisburg. It will have a pedestrian walkway connecting it to the terminal.

Hotel construction is expected to begin in late spring/early summer of this year and last for about a year.

The hotel’s developer, State College-based Shaner Corp., will lease the site from the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority, which owns the property, Hoffman said.

Scott Miller, HIA spokesman, told the Press And Journal on Friday that the lease term for the 2.73 acres is for 29 years, 11 months, and the rent is $49,140 a year.

“We’re excited about it,” Miller said. “It’s long been in the plans,” but the ebb and flow of the airline industry and the financial crunch of 2008 slowed the process.

Shaner is the “right partner,” Miller said.

Plato Ghinos, president of Shaner Group, told the Press And Journal on Friday that coming to the airport is a natural expansion for his company.

Shaner is a developer, operator and franchisee of hotels. It has about 50 nationwide and in several other countries, including Italy and the Bahamas. In this area, it has Courtyard Harrisburg West in Mechanicsburg and a Courtyard in Shippensburg, and will open a Courtyard by Marriott on Chocolate Avenue in Hershey next May, Ghinos said.

“Being the state capital, we feel the passenger numbers will remain strong and only increase. We feel there is no comparable lodging property nearby,” he said.

Fairfield Inn & Suites will have meeting space and a small bar area, he said.

Ghinos cited Penn State Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Lottery and Three Mile Island as driving corporate demand for such a hotel with meeting space.

“The proximity to Hershey will also be a plus, especially during big athletic events and tournaments,” he said.

Ghinos said he is not worried about the Comfort Inn & Suites planned for the Linden Centre, formerly called Jamesway Plaza, just across Route 230 from the airport.

“We are right at the terminal. The entire concept and brand is kind of the higher end. From a passenger point of view, the Marriott brand is very strong. It’s a whole different market, a whole different clientele. It’s going to be a high-end lodging experience for someone going in and out of the airport. Five steps, you’re at the gate. It makes a lot of sense,” he said.

He said the 1.2 million passengers a year at HIA makes it attractive.

“It’s a surprisingly high number of passengers going through that airport,” he said.

Miller said having a hotel on site is one more amenity that makes HIA attractive for passengers, who often drive from as far away as Williamsport and State College and need a place to stay.

“It makes us more of a destination for people in the region, whether they are arriving or departing,” he said.

He also mentioned Penn State Harrisburg, as well as the National Guard location at HIA, as entities that require hotel rooms and occasionally meeting space.

Because the project will be in an old parking lot, Miller said it will have minimal impact on passengers. Employees were using the parking lot, but they will park elsewhere.

He said it will definitely change the landscape of the airport.

“Every person driving by will notice it,” he said.

Township commissioners also unanimously approved two waivers associated with the plan for which township engineer Erin Latavic stated that she had “no objections.” Commissioners waived requirements for a preliminary land development plan and underground storm water drainage specifications because the hotel plan is expected to reduce the existing area’s impervious surface by 24 percent, Hoffman said.

The hotel will provide 30 to 45 jobs, Ghinos said.

Select Medical hangar

Also on Jan. 18, township commissioners approved a final land development project for Select Medical Corp. on HIA property. Select Medical, of Mechanicsburg, is building a new 31,500-square-foot hangar for the company’s private planes at 1 Terminal Drive.

The commissioners also approved the developer’s request to waive a preliminary plan for the project, as well as several waivers involving tract boundaries and other minor issues.

The Select Medical plan and waivers were approved by the board in 4-0 votes. Commissioner Todd Truntz abstained from the votes due to “a conflict of interest,” he said.

Miller said the company is flying longer distances and needs a new hangar for its planes.

“You like to see tenants who are expanding and doing better,” he said.