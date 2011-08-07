Elks Theatre: Two groups now offer $1 to borough to buy it

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Middletown residents look around the Elks Theatre on Thursday, July 21, 2016, during a tour of the structure as part of a meeting to get public input on its future.

There now appears to be two groups willing to consider an offer from the borough of Middletown to acquire the historic Elks Theatre for $1 — the Friends of the Elks, and a new committee that has just been established by the Middletown Area Historical Society.

Both groups say their intent would be to purchase the theater for the purpose of reopening it as a performing arts center. The theater has been closed since April 2015.

The theater is owned by the Middletown Industrial and Commercial Development Authority, which could be ready to sell the theater for $1 as early as its next meeting Feb. 21. Any such action would be subject to being ratified by borough council, Authority Chairman Ian Reddinger told the Press And Journal last week.

Until the authority’s last meeting on Jan. 17 — when the historical society’s new Performing Arts Center Committee unveiled its proposal — the only group that had a proposal before the authority regarding the future of the theater was the Friends of the Elks Theatre group.

The Friends proposal had been before the authority since August 2015, but no action has been taken by the authority.

In the summer of 2016, Reddinger — also a borough councilor — proposed that the authority sell the theater for $1 to the Friends group.

The Friends group turned down the offer, saying that while Friends wants to operate the theater, the group prefers to lease the theater from the borough and that the theater should remain borough-owned. The authority is an entity of borough government.

However, the Friends group is now willing to accept the offer of acquiring the theater from the borough for $1, Friends board member Gordon Einhorn told the Press And Journal.

Einhorn said the group changed its position on ownership of the theater after borough council twice voted to reject accepting a $500,000 state grant that would have gone toward reopening the Elks Theatre.

“It was clear that the borough does not have any interest in continuing to own the building,” Einhorn said. “We realized that our next best option is to go with the purchase of the building.”

The Friends group approached the borough saying that it is now interested in owning the building, and the borough invited the group to draw up a formal proposal, which the Friends group is now working on, Einhorn said.

Einhorn said the Friends offer was not made during a public meeting. The Friends’ group change of position came as news to Reddinger, the authority chairman, who heard about it from the Press And Journal.

“Nobody has approached me,” Reddinger said.

A new plan

The proposal from the society’s new Performing Arts Center Committee outlines a three-phased approach to completing the Elks Theatre project within two to three years.

Phase one calls for establishing a bank account through the society that would be specifically dedicated to the Elks Theatre project. Contributions to the account would be tax-deductible, since the society is a nonprofit organization, said committee member Jenny Miller, who is a trustee of the historical society.

The first phase also includes launching fundraising efforts to include a capital campaign, local fundraisers and grants. The committee would work to access local, state and federal government sources. The society would also determine potential users of the theater, such as theater groups, dance companies, schools, businesses and others.

In phase two, the committee would draw up specific numbers for architectural design, construction and contracting costs, and costs related to legal and marketing purposes.

Phase three calls for the committee to acquire the theater, and to simultaneously begin the process of restoring and renovating the historic structure.

The committee said it is already working with a number of consulting organizations regarding the restoring of old theaters; including the League of Historic American Theaters, the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Theatre Historical Society.

During the Jan. 17 meeting, both Reddinger and Mayor James H. Curry III, who is also on the authority, urged that the new committee consider moving up its timetable for acquiring the theater from the borough.

Curry in the past has shared concerns over the liability that the borough — and borough taxpayers — have regarding the theater should something happen to the 106-year-old building as long as it remains borough-owned.

Curry during the meeting also noted the maintenance and other ownership-related costs that the borough continues to incur for the theater.

“The longer it sits vacant the worse it is,” Curry said, noting that the theater has already been dormant for almost two years. “If they take the building for $1, that gives them all the time in the world to do what they want. I would be in favor of selling it to you for $1.”

Janet Vastine Kirchner, who presented the proposal to the authority on behalf of the committee, said that the committee had not yet determined how soon it can take possession of the building, in part because the committee needs to know how much it is costing the borough to maintain the building in its present state, and what those costs are for.

How soon the committee can acquire the theater also depends on how successful the group is in raising funds toward restoring, renovating and reopening the theater, Kirchner said.

“We would hope as soon as possible,” Kirchner noted, to which Miller added, “we would much prefer to move faster than the estimated time line.”

At what cost?

Estimates for the cost of transforming the theater into a performing arts center have run from a low of about $500,000, based on the Friends’ group August 2015 proposal, to an estimate of $1.14 million that was provided in November 2016 by a contractor working for Tattered Flag Brewery and Still Works.

The society forming the new committee to reopen the Elks Theatre begs the question — where does this leave the Friends of the Elks group?

The Friends group is not represented on the society committee, and to date the society has not involved the Friends group in the new effort, Einhorn told the Press And Journal after the authority meeting.

But Einhorn said the Friends group welcomes the involvement of the historical society, and the two groups working together would make it “easier” to accomplish the goal of reopening the theater as a performing arts center.

“It shows that there is tremendous support in the community for this project,” Einhorn said in an emailed statement. “In fact, we hope that the Friends of the Elks and the Historical Society can work together to get this project underway.”

Asked whether the two groups — the society committee and Friends — will submit separate proposals to the authority to purchase the theater, or whether the two groups will present some kind of unified proposal, Einhorn responded that Friends plans to reach out to the society very soon toward resolving these questions.

“We’re going to be talking to the society within the next couple of days about the possibility of working together,” he said.

What about the funds?

Einhorn also expressed concern that the borough is having second thoughts regarding a commitment council made last Aug. 3 that all proceeds from sale of the McNair House property at North Union and East Emaus streets, and all revenue from a cell tower lease over the next two years, would go towards funding the Elks Theatre restoration project.

However, that commitment assumed the theater remaining borough-owned, Reddinger said. It also assumed the Elks being reopened just as a movie theater, he added. Now, with two nonprofits saying they want to own the theater and turn it into a performing arts center, both of these underlying assumptions are in flux, he said.

“There is concern about handing a piece of real estate over for $1 and also a $100,000 check with it,” Reddinger said. The $100,000 figure is an estimate for the sake of discussion, as the authority is still awaiting completion of an appraisal on the McNair property.

However, minutes from the Aug. 3 meeting do not specifically refer to either of these assumptions. The minutes only refer to council passing by a 6-0 vote, with Councilor Anne Einhorn abstaining, a motion that the borough open a checking account to be used for receiving donations and other revenues for renovation of the Elks Theatre project. The minutes do refer to Councilor Diana McGlone expressing concerns over “the financial implications of receiving donations through the borough” for the project.

Appraisal not needed to sell

The same appraiser whom council on Nov. 1 hired to appraise the McNair House property is also supposed to do a market appraisal of the Elks Theatre, Reddinger said. Council and the authority are also still waiting for that appraisal to be done, he added. That the Elks Theatre appraisal isn’t done yet would not delay the authority and council from turning the theater over for $1 to a nonprofit group such as the historical society or Friends, Reddinger said.

The appraisal would only be necessary if no such arrangement can be made with a nonprofit organization, in which case Reddinger would favor listing the theater for sale based on its market value.

“I do hope that either Friends or the society comes forward” to purchase the theater for a $1,” Reddinger said. “I want it (the theater) to thrive and I want it to keep its historic value, but the taxpayers should not have to do it. It should be a private entity, or a nonprofit.”

“If the historical society and the Friends group can come together” to make it happen, “you have my support all day long,” Reddinger added.