Beer, wine sales and restaurant possible at Middletown Giant

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Beer and wine sales and a restaurant could be coming to the Giant Food Stores location in Midtown Plaza in Middletown.

A 30-seat restaurant would be built in the store with beer sales for drinking on site and on a to-go basis, according to a Jan. 12 letter from Giant to the Borough of Middletown. There would also be wine sales but only on a “to-go” basis, according to the letter.

Giant is requesting a resolution from borough council to supporting Giant’s request before the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to transfer a restaurant liquor license.

No such license is available for purchase within Middletown. so Giant is requesting approval from council and the LCB to transfer in a restaurant liquor license from Susquehanna Township, according to the letter from attorney Robert J. O’Hara III on behalf of Giant.

Borough council during its Jan. 17 meeting set a public hearing on Giant’s request for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in council chambers. Council has 45 days to approve or deny the request after the public hearing, according to O’Hara’s letter.

The restaurant would be inside what O’Hara referred to as a “remodeled” Giant at the Middletown location.

“Giant’s restaurant in Middletown will be a family-friendly restaurant which will have a specific delineated space, but also have interior connections or openings to the grocery store. The restaurant will be located in a distinct, tastefully decorated and well accommodated area,” O’Hara wrote, adding that more information will be provided and questions answered at the Feb. 7 hearing.

The state LCB to date has approved liquor licenses at 35 other Giant locations throughout Pennsylvania, O’Hara wrote in the letter.

Thirty-three of these locations are selling beer and wine both for consumption on the premises in the restaurant, and on a to-go basis, O’Hara said.

Samantha Krepps, a spokeswoman for Giant, declined to provide further details about what the company plans to do in its store in Middletown, other than to confirm the Feb. 7 public hearing.