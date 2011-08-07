Signs will help put spotlight on Middletown history

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

This small cemetery at Pine and High streets with graves dating to the Revolutionary War is one potential location for a historical marker under a plan being put together by the Historical Restoration Commission.

Middletown is the oldest town in Dauphin County. Within the town are five buildings that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Yet many people walk by historic places in Middletown each day without knowing it.

The borough’s Historical Restoration Commission is looking to change that.

The commission is getting $11,200 from the borough in 2017 to purchase signs and markers that can be used to tell the story of historically significant properties in the town.

The commission hopes to install markers at at least five such locations and properties this year, said commission Chairwoman Jenny Miller.

The markers could form the start of what could become a self-guided walking tour of historical sites in Middletown — not only for residents, but as a way to attract tourists to the town, such as people who are already in the area to visit places like Hershey and Gettysburg.

For that to work, the first five or so markers would need to be placed at locations within an area that is easy for people to get to who are walking from the downtown, or from another starting point such as the Middletown Area Historical Society museum just off the square on West Main Street.

“We don’t want to put one way out there and another way over there,” Miller said. The commission hopes to establish “a comfortable walking area, and as we add (more markers) it would just enlarge that comfort zone.”

The commission is looking to place markers at properties that have already received some kind of official recognition of their historical significance, such as a plaque from the state or federal government.

Besides promoting the recognition that the property has already attained, the marker would have enough room to tell an interesting story regarding what makes each property historic, Miller said.

A lot of this information the commission and/or the historical society already has. In other cases, more research would have to be done.

The commission would need permission from the property owner to place a marker at or near each property, Miller said. Exactly where and how each marker is placed would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

For example, in some cases it may not be possible to place a marker in the public right of way if there is not enough room on the sidewalk for people to get around.

In that case, a marker may be placed on private property, provided it can be seen from the sidewalk or street.

The commission is also looking to place markers at locations that are considered historically significant, but which to date have received no official recognition.

One likely candidate is a small cemetery at North Pine and High streets that was dedicated in 1760 and contains several graves going back to the Revolutionary War.

In 2016, the commission spent $1,200 in borough funds to repair a fence around the cemetery that had fallen into disrepair.

With Black Horse Grille opening down the street, more people are walking past the cemetery, but there is no marker of any kind to tell people the story of the graveyard, Miller said.

The commission is also interested in placing a marker to tell the story of the historic town clock in front of the also historic Brownstone Cafe at Emaus and Union streets.

The marker is one of several that could be placed within this area of the borough’s downtown, Miller said.

The commission would like to provide some public recognition of the historical significance of the Elks Building, and the McNair Building across the street from the clock, Miller said.

Another nearby candidate is the Alfred’s Victorian Restaurant up the block on North Union Street. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

This year is just the start. It will likely take the commission several more years to place signs and markers at the many deserving properties of historical significance throughout the borough.

“If we do a good job and it seems like it is catching on, then I believe that the (borough) council would in the future look to that as a good solid project, and give us a budget again to be able to continue with getting more (markers) out,” Miller said.