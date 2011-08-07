You just might love One Love Cafe’s smoked meats, side dishes and sauces

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Wes Brydon tends to the meat in the smoker at One Love Cafe, a takeout-only eatery in the Village of Pineford.

The mouth-watering smell of smoked meats such as baby back ribs and brisket grabs your attention when you walk into the One Love Cafe.

This new takeout-only restaurant, located in the Village of Pineford in Middletown, also offers build-your-own salads and sandwiches, and fresh coffee from Little Amps roasters in Harrisburg.

But there’s no question that the smoked meats are One Love’s bread and butter, says Wes Brydon, who recently opened the cafe with his partner, Quentin Jones.

One Love Cafe is at 3 Pineford Drive in the Village of Pineford. The smoker stack can be seen on the right.“From the meats, the sides, everything kind of revolves around what comes out of that smoker,” Brydon said. “We only use local hardwoods, oak and cherry only. I try and keep it nostalgic — wood that you would be burning in your backyard roasting marshmallows. We don’t use hickory or mesquite or anything that is overpowering to the meat.”

One Love Cafe likes to keep things simple, he said. All the sauces and everything else is home-cooked and made from scratch.

“We don’t get carried away with spices or trying to make things fancy. We focus on simplicity and quality,” Brydon said.

If One Love sounds familiar, it’s also the name of the food truck that Brydon and Jones have been running for almost three years now.

When this property opened up for lease in the middle of Pineford, the original plan was for the building to serve as the place to do prep work to keep the food truck rolling, and to make its operation more efficient.

But there are also advantages to being surrounded by 800 apartment units, a lot of them occupied by busy young families and college students who seldom have time for cooking.

“Most of our customers are buying their food to go right to their house and eat. They are literally two seconds from their house and that’s a plus for us,” Brydon said. “We are trying to take advantage of our walk-ins and actually make this business even a little more reliable than the truck.”

One Love Cafe is also looking to build its catering and special-events business — from groups as small as 10 people to up to 200.

Brydon and Jones grew up in Highspire, a few blocks from each other.

Brydon got an associates degree in culinary arts. But with kids and bills to pay he needed a steady income so he ended up in construction.

Jones had gotten the truck as “kind of a family project,” Brydon said. “He has a lot of women in his family who like to cook and they always talked about someday having a business, but reality kind of set in. Everybody had jobs and lives and children. It just wasn’t really feasible.”

Jones approached him about going in on the food truck. The two partners put their money together, but needing a place to do prep work became evident because “it’s next to impossible to cook everything on that truck.”

Today Jones lives in Harrisburg, and Brydon in Elizabethtown.

One Love Cafe

• 3 Pineford Drive, Middletown

• 717-616-8762

• To learn more and for hours of operation, go to One Love Cafe’s Facebook page



They hope to eventually make the cafe a full-service sit-down restaurant, but for now it is takeout only.

Besides that pleasing aroma of smoked meats, the other thing you notice when you walk into One Love Cafe is a color scheme and atmosphere that reminds you of the Caribbean.

One of the women in Jones’ family owns property on the island of St. Thomas. She came up with the One Love Cafe name, and the island-like branding. “One Love” is also a famous Bob Marley song.

“That’s why everything is bright green,” Brydon says. “That’s kind of one of our goals with this business — to one day be in the islands.”

That would be in addition to the place in Middletown. Brydon and Jones like being in the borough, and are excited to be a part of what is going on.

“I think over the last couple years there have been quite a few new businesses popping up,” Brydon said. “We have the Amtrak station coming in, and Penn State is getting bigger every year it seems.”