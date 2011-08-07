What should the borough do about delinquent electric bills, reconnect fees?

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

If you don’t have enough money to pay your electric bill, you probably don’t have the $60 that the borough of Middletown charges to restore your service.

In light of that, Councilor Dawn Knull has urged the borough to consider waiving or reducing the $60 reconnection fee over the winter.

She made the suggestion during council’s Dec. 20 meeting, during a broader discussion regarding how the borough handles delinquent electric accounts.

Finance Director Bruce Hamer brought up the accounts issue, saying there is need for a “definitive policy” to guide staff in this area.

Current and past practice has been inconsistent and appears to vary according to who is in charge, Hamer said.

In some cases borough staff work out informal payment arrangements that give a customer in arrears a certain amount of time to bring his or her account up to date.

Staff may also enter into a contract with a delinquent customer to reach the same goal. But with no policy, there is no standard for how much money a person can be in arrears before they are eligible for such a contract, Hamer said.

A written policy approved by council would give borough staff something to “hang their hat on as far as working with customers who have difficulty dealing with paying their bills,” he added.

The issue of how to handle delinquent electric accounts, and the broader issue of whether the borough should do electrical shut-offs over the winter, and under what circumstances, is something that council and the borough has grappled with over the past several years.

Most towns don’t have to worry about it, because electricity is provided to their residents and businesses by private companies like Met-Ed or PPL.

But Middletown is one of 35 boroughs in Pennsylvania that retain control over the providing of electricity within their borders.

Middletown suspended all electrical shut-offs for about a year until June 2014, when council voted to restore shut-offs after overdue bills had climbed to $340,000.

Companies such as Met-Ed and PPL are bound by Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regulations regarding winter shut-offs, but the PUC rules don’t apply to boroughs such as Middletown that provide power on their own, said Public Works Director Greg Wilsbach.

Council in 2015 talked about coming up with a policy regarding shut-offs, but no action was taken and the leadership changed after the 2015 elections. Now, the current council is taking another crack at it.

Hamer in an email to the Press And Journal said that without doing research he could not estimate the number of customers whose electricity has been shut off over the winter, or the total amount of money that the borough is currently owed on delinquent electric accounts.

Knull said she would not do away with shut-offs entirely over the winter, as some customers would “take advantage” of the situation and lead to bills “that are outlandish.”

But she worries that the reconnection fee makes it harder for customers who are shut off over the winter to get their heat restored. That can lead to more accidental fires from people resorting to kerosene heaters and other alternative sources.

“We do have residents right now that have been shut off, so we have residents right now that have no heat,” Knull said during the Dec. 20 meeting. “In the summer I am OK with the reconnect fee, but in the winter if they have the money to pay their bill you are taking that $60 and putting it into the reconnect fee, so if they owe $200 they have to pay $260. If they didn’t have $200 to begin with, now they really don’t have it.”

Knull asked if there is a way that the borough could waive the reconnect fee from October to April or May.

The reconnect fee is a “deterrent” to someone not paying their bill, but “we don’t want to deter somebody from turning their heat back on in mid-December,” said Borough Solicitor Adam Santucci. “If we can allow them to catch up over a five-month period, then why don’t we do that?”

Wilsbach said he would research the PUC regulations and ordinances in place in other boroughs that provide power, to give council an idea of what the “common practice” is regarding winter shut-offs.

A policy regarding the delinquent accounts themselves is related, but really a separate issue from the shut-offs themselves, noted Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter.

Council agreed to allow Hamer and borough staff to draw up a policy regarding the handling of accounts for council to consider in the future.