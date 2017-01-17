Cancer claims Hevel, who ‘pushed through pain’ to help Middletown

Kate Hevel would do just about anything for Middletown, and she usually did it with a big smile on her face.

In April 2016, Hevel’s smile greeted dozens of people who flowed into the MCSO Building to start rebuilding their lives after a devastating fire swept through Holly Hall in the Village of Pineford.

Over the next several days after the fire, Hevel was among a small group of dedicated volunteers who worked countless hours keeping the MCSO Building open, so people displaced by the blaze could get clothing, toys, household necessities and other items that Middletown residents and businesses had generously donated within hours of the disaster occurring.

That was typical of Hevel. If something needed done for the good of the community, chances are that Hevel would be there, along with her infectious smile.

Kate HevelThe smile masked the pain that Hevel was often going through. On Jan. 5, Hevel passed away from cancer at age 35 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“Katie did a lot for our community even though she was suffering with a lot of pain,” said Dawn Knull, a Middletown councilor and Hevel’s cousin. “She pushed through that pain and helped at any event she could.”

“Katie would show up to everything with a smile on her face and say, ‘I don’t know how much I can do today but I am here,’” said Crystal McGuire, another borough resident who is often involved in community events. “She was always one of the first people to respond, saying she would be there for any volunteering that was going on.”

Middletown has become known throughout the region for its National Night Out in August, which gets bigger each summer. Hevel was one of the reasons why, having worked to help organize the event over the past four years. She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, despite her own physical challenges.

One year, Hevel went to a church to get tables for National Night Out. She even loaded all the tables onto a truck and then unloaded them, Knull said.

Hevel was also among the volunteers who could be counted on to make the town look better by pulling weeds and planting flowers at the square at Main and Union streets.

Her love of community extended to being a dedicated fan of the Middletown Area High School Blue Raiders football team. She attended every football game she could, and if she couldn’t be there, she listened to the game on the radio, Knull said.

Hevel’s giving nature to the community came from growing up in a family with a tradition of service, said her mother, Hope Hevel.

Her father, Ron Hevel, was involved in the former Rescue Hose Fire Company in Middletown from the day that Kate was born. Her uncles also devoted themselves to the fire service.

“She would do anything she could to help the fire service, every event that came up,” Hope Hevel said. “Every fire she was there providing water, towels, whatever was needed, running errands for extra stuff back and forth to the firehouse for food, all sorts of things.”

As Kate got older, this spirit of wanting to help naturally evolved into seeing needs throughout the community, her mother said. “She just picked up and carried on with whatever came up. It was just within her nature.”

Hevel loved children, and could always be counted on to be Santa’s helper when the Big Man made his annual trek from the North Pole to the Middletown Area Historical Society museum.

She was known as “Jingle the Elf,” said Jenny Miller, a historical society trustee who often worked alongside Hevel at the holiday events.

“She loved being Santa’s Elf and she did such an outstanding job ensuring all the kids had a perfect visit with Santa. She will truly be missed at the historical society,” Miller said.

Hevel had “a direct link” to Santa Claus, said Middletown Mayor James H. Curry III. When Curry needed help persuading Santa Claus to take time out of his busy schedule to visit the borough, the mayor turned to Hevel.

Hevel became one of Curry’s closest friends in the borough after Curry moved to Middletown he in 2010. They didn’t always see eye to eye — after Curry was elected mayor in November 2013, Hevel sent him a private message on Facebook saying that she did not vote for him. But she also told Curry how glad she was that she had gotten to know him.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that woman without a smile on her face,” Curry said. “It could have been a negative situation but we would end up joking about it. She had that ability to see the best in everything, and not everybody has that ability.”

Even toward the end in December, when her illness was getting the best of her, Hevel was sending the mayor messages focused not on herself, but on how things were going in Middletown.

“That shows what kind of person she was. If someone is ill and having severe issues, yet they are still worried about the town and the children of the town, that speaks volumes about their character,” said Curry, who lost his mother to cancer in 2006. “She was the type of person we should all strive to be, who sees the best of everything and who strives to lift up her brothers and sisters. I am privileged to have known Katie Hevel.”