The King was a 'good old boy': Middletown businessman was in basic training with Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley stands with Frank Rowe in this photo of their Army unit at basic training in Fort Hood, Texas, in 1958.

“I don’t believe it!” is how people typically react when Frank Rowe of Hershey mentions that he was in Army basic training with The King — Elvis Presley.

But Rowe has a black-and-white photo of himself and Elvis standing in front of the barracks at Fort Hood, Texas, to prove it — plus another old photo with The King’s signature.

“I’d like to have somebody tell me that it’s fake,” said Rowe, referring to those TV shows where people take something to a pawn shop and it turns out to be bogus.

Elvis Aaron Presley would have turned 82 years old on Sunday, Jan. 8.

‘Good old boy’

Rowe — who in 1973 founded the Frank Rowe & Son Inc. pet supply business, now located in the former Middletown post office on South Union Street — is 81 and took basic training with Elvis in 1958 at Fort Hood.

Presley by then was already an international sensation, having recorded such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel” and having done his famous from-the-waist-up-only appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Rowe grew up poor in Hawley, a small borough in northeast Pennsylvania. Like Elvis, Rowe was drafted into the Army in 1958.

Presley was one of 174 soldiers in Rowe’s basic training unit.

“He was pretty darn big” in terms of already being famous, by the time Presley arrived at Fort Hood, Rowe remembers.

“Women came by the truckload” to try and see Presley on the post, Rowe said.

“It got so bad that he had to move off post. He’d come to work in the morning in a big Cadillac or Lincoln” that looked like a stretch limo, he said.

But Rowe said he and the other soldiers didn’t resent Presley’s fame. To the other soldiers, he was just one of the guys.

One day at Fort Hood the soldiers got a tag football game going.

“If you ever play tag football, they don’t last as ‘tag’ very long and then they knock you down,” Rowe said. “Presley had the ball, he’s running, and a guy named Shorty and a guy named Abbie came out from each side to block him. He ran through those guys and they went flying down through the field. From that second on, Elvis was a good old boy.”

Special treatment?

Rowe recalled a few personal encounters that he had with Presley. The girls coming to the post was so constant that one time Rowe said to Elvis, “Why don’t you take some of the girls out for a date some evening?”

“He said, ‘Frank, you can do it, I can’t. All they want is a baby,’” Rowe recalls Presley telling him.

Elvis Presley signed this photo of himself at basic training for Frank Rowe.

Presley pulled his weight like any other soldier, but he wasn’t always treated like every other soldier — even by the normally tough-as-nails drill sergeants.

One time Rowe, Presley and the other soldiers were all out on bivouac waiting on the truck to bring chow. The mess truck came in, everybody ate, and Rowe was sitting there with Presley.

“Elvis got up and walked away and left his rifle laying there,” Rowe said. “I picked it up and I was going to give it to him when one of the drill sergeants said, ‘Rowe, I’ll take care of that,’ and he (the drill sergeant) said ‘Elvis, you forgot your rifle.’”

“That doesn’t happen very often,” Rowe said with a laugh. “You’d be doing push-ups and sit-ups and yelled at and cleaning it for a year.”

After basic training, Rowe and Presley were both on the same ship heading for overseas service in Germany.

Rowe said Presley wasn’t allowed to sing in public on the ship, because somebody would try to record him and make money off of it. But one day on the voyage he was playing piano.

“You couldn’t get near (him). The room was packed. You could hear him play, but you couldn’t see him,” Rowe said.

The military is often tight-lipped about troop movements, but when the ship arrived in port with Elvis, the Fräuleins already knew he would be there.

Crowds of them were at the dock waiting with flowers. They descended on the first guy who got off the ship, only to find that he wasn’t Elvis. The solders debarked in alphabetical order, so the girls had to wait until it was Presley’s turn, Rowe said.

Presley went to Friedberg, and Rowe was sent elsewhere in Germany to be a tanker.

Rowe never saw The King again, and they didn’t keep in touch.

After the service

Presley served on active duty until March 1960, and was discharged from the Army Reserve in March 1964.

Rowe made sergeant in two years, but got out of the Army and returned to Hawley. It didn’t take long before he realized that he liked Army life better. He was back in within a month, at the same pay grade.

Frank Rowe holds an autographed picture of The King.Rowe made the Army a career, spending 20 years. He did a tour in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

In 1973, the Army transferred Rowe to Fort Indiantown Gap, which is how he ended up in Hershey. Rowe started the pet supply business the same year along with his son, Dan Rowe.

The business eventually got too big for the Hershey location. Dan’s wife Debbie went on the Internet and the search led to Frank Rowe acquiring the former post office on Union Street and moving the business there, where it remains today.

Frank is just part of a proud military tradition in the family. Frank’s father fought in France in World War I. Dan is retired from the Air Force, and Debbie spent 10 years in the Air Force.

Changes in Vietnam

In February 2016, Frank and Dan took a cruise to Vietnam, spending time in Saigon and stopping at four other ports in the country.

The changes that Frank saw in the country since he was there amazed him.

“There are 7-Eleven stores all over Saigon,” he said. “The young people are modern as all get out.”

Dan said that his father talks about being in basic training with Elvis “all the time.”

Frank said he likes Elvis’s music, but he never went to see him in concert. He’s never even gone to Graceland, although Frank said he’s traveled to every continent of the globe and set foot in at least 100 countries.

In a rather amazing coincidence, Dan said that his mother — Janice Johnson, who is divorced from Frank — was born on the same day, and in the same year, as — Elvis Presley.