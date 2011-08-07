Interim police chief was NYPD detective, was at Ground Zero on 9/11

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

Mayor James H. Curry III swears in George A. Mouchette on Thursday afternoon in the council chambers as Middletown's interim police chief.

Middletown’s new interim police chief was on the New York Police Department on 9/11.

How the country came together that day and in the following days still gives him goosebumps.

“The night before 9/11, I was out doing a narcotics operation,” said George A. Mouchette, sworn in Thursday afternoon as the interim chief. “I arrested eight people. I was sitting in court in Brooklyn when the first plane hit the towers. Everybody in the courthouse ran out and went across the Brooklyn Bridge in a caravan. When I got there, the second plane hit. I didn’t leave Ground Zero for around three days. I was covered in gray. Everybody out there was covered in gray.

What struck him then — and still does — is the unity that the country showed.

“It made me proud to be an American. Everybody came together. Construction workers brought their equipment down. Firemen, EMS, regular citizens, everybody was helping each other. I would have to say that was my proudest moment.

“There were no Republicans, there were no Democrats. There were no white officers or black officers. There was just Americans — gray Americans. Everybody was covered in gray, and everybody was just trying to do what they could to help. We saw people eventually over the next couple of weeks come from Florida and California, search and rescue, Red Cross workers from middle America, and just how everybody just came together and pitched in to help. I still feel goosebumps when I think about it.”

Mayor James H. Curry III looks over paperwork after swearing in George A. Mouchette on Thursday afternoon as Middletown's interim police chief. Mouchette's daughter, Samantha, also was in attendance.Mayor James H. Curry III swore in Mouchette (pronounced moo-CHAY) on Thursday afternoon in the council chambers as his 4-year-old daughter, Samantha, watched. Mouchette is a retired New York Police Department lead detective who retired from the force after more than 20 years when his wife took a job with The Hershey Co. several years ago.

He said he wasn’t planning on retiring when he left the NYPD, but financially it made sense because of his wife’s opportunities with Hershey.

“When I got down here, I was just trying to find different ways to make myself useful,” he said, including working as a substitute teacher and a personal trainer. “When I heard about this position, it just fit with my skill set.”

On Dec. 6, Chief John Bey resigned effective Dec. 30. Curry has been in charge of the day-to-day operations of the department since then. He said the mayor can appoint an interim chief without council approval.

“I’m told that the borough has a bit of a narcotics problem. I’ll focus a little on that and see what can be done about that,” Mouchette said after being sworn in. “Like the mayor said, I’m just going to hold the fort down and make improvements where I can.”

Mouchette will be an interim chief until a final decision is made on regionalization of police forces with Lower Swatara Township or potentially a contract for services with that department. Curry said there was no time frame on that decision, but it is something he said the borough should not rush into.

“People have been trying to do this for 25 years. I have no idea what the correct answer to that question is. All I can say is, if an agreement is reached that gives this community and the community we are hopefully partnering with the same or better level of service and it cuts costs, we’ll do it. If it’s not, then I’m not even touching it,” Curry said.

Craving Kuppy’s

Mouchette said he learned a lot about Middletown from its most famous eatery — Kuppy’s, which he says has the best bacon he’s ever had in his life.

The first time he was there, he said, he ordered bacon and eggs, no potatoes, with extra toast.

“I went back there a couple of days later because I had to get some more of that bacon. (Owner Greg Kupp) actually remembered what I ordered the first time. And I said, ‘I guess this is my regular.’ He said, ‘This is your regular.’ So now when I go in there, he’s like, ‘Do you want your regular?’ ‘I want my regular.’ I’ve never been in a place where I had a regular. In New York, everything is so impersonal. Nobody knows you. I walk into a restaurant, I can go there every day, nobody really knows what I want. I walk into Kuppy’s twice and he knows exactly what I want. That’s what this place is all about.”

Mouchette was a first-grade detective for the NYPD. He said the department has about 8,500 detectives, and only about 300 make it up to first-grade detective.

He said he did not have supervisory authority in that job.

“But you don’t have to have the authority to be a leader. Detectives in my unit all followed me, and I was given a lot of latitude because of my leadership skills to design operations and assign people to what they should be doing,” he said.

Curry said he interviewed four internal candidates and three external candidates for the interim job. The position was offered to Sgt. Richard Hiester, a 26-year veteran of the force, Curry said, but an agreement could not be reached. Hiester last week officially notified the borough that he would be retiring — effective Friday, Dec. 30, the same day as Bey.

Curry said he asked Bey for recommendations on an interim chief. Bey recommended Hiester as an internal candidate and Mouchette as an external one. With input from council, he said, he pursued Hiester, but when it was clear he couldn’t reach an agreement with him, he pursued Mouchette, who Bey had considered a year ago for a deputy chief position that never materialized.

From NYC to Middletown

Mouchette said moving from the largest city in the United States to Middletown’s force will be a smooth transition.

“Being here two years, I’ve realized that everything that happens in New York happens in rural America. It just happens a lot more in New York. So if you have a population of 50,000, you might get one domestic dispute. In New York, there’s 8 million, so you’d get 20 of them. But it’s the same. A domestic dispute in New York is the same as a domestic dispute in Middletown. So I think my skill set is just having the volume of experience that some other officers in rural America might not,” he said.

The focus in his career has been Internal Affairs and narcotics, so he has done all types of investigations, including state and federal.

Curry said talks about regionalization will move forward with public meetings.

Council President Ben Kapenstein and Curry recently met with Lower Swatara Township officials, including Commission President Jon Wilt and Frank Williamson, the township’s public safety director/assistant manager. Kapenstein described the meeting as “positive” but that “nothing detailed” was discussed.

“Our goal was to pick the best candidate for what we need right now. We need an interim chief right now to man the ship as we look at the regionalization effort,” Curry said. “Do I think George would make a great full-time chief? Absolutely. But that’s not what we’re looking for right now. So if the regionalization efforts for some reason are not fruitful, then we would have to go through the proper process of hiring a full-time chief. That would include advertising, that would include the Civil Service Commission, that would include all those protocols that are necessary to make a permanent employment.”

Nothing of significant substance was discussed with Lower Swatara officials, Curry said, other than whether discussions should continue.

“For the public’s sake, there is nothing set in stone at all,” Curry said. “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about this. There has been one meeting where we said, ‘Hi, how are you. Would you be interested in talking about this.’ ‘Yes we are.’”

About Mouchette

Mouchette has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

He also is a blackbelt in shotokan karate, chang shou kung fu and muy thai kickboxing, and is proficient in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo, Japanese jiu-jitsu, aki jiu-jitsu and kali.

“Being in Internal Affairs I think is a huge benefit,” Curry said. “I’m not saying that our officers are doing anything wrong or inappropriate. But I’m just saying in terms of his experience, he knows what to expect of a professional police force and people who have the utmost standards of professionalism.”

He will make $28.85 an hour, which would be $60,000 a year. He will not receive benefits or a pension or be eligible for 401(k). Curry said Bey made more than $80,000 at the time he left.

For now, Mouchette is ready to get started.

“I want to thank the mayor for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “I’ll do the best I can.”