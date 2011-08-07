Parking fines could double in downtown under new parking restrictions

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Parking fines in downtown Middletown would double under a proposed ordinance being considered by borough council.

The proposal — approved by council for advertisement by a 6-0 vote during its Jan. 3 meeting — would increase from $15 to a $30 fine when a ticket is paid for within 48 hours.

After 48 hours but before a summons is issued, the fine would increase from the current $30 to $60, while the maximum fine for any parking violation in the downtown would go from the present $75 up to $150.

The proposal would also establish new time limits and restrictions covering a number of parking spaces and areas throughout the downtown.

In addition, the proposal would repeal some parking restrictions that are considered outdated, as they pertain to schools or businesses that no longer exist.

Finally, the proposal would establish a way by which residents who live in the downtown, and people who work at businesses in the downtown, can apply for and obtain permits from the borough that would exempt them from the new parking restrictions.

The borough would not charge a fee for such a permit. However, a “limited number” of the parking permits would be available.

Right now, most parking tickets in the downtown come from parking in spaces during times designated for street sweeping, or parking too long in areas that have a time limit, usually 30 minutes, said Public Works Director Greg Wilsbach.

The proposed ordinance would add new restrictions and limits. In other cases, time limits already on the books are being shortened to make them “more business friendly” to increase turnover in the spaces, Wilsbach said. The ordinance chiefly targets what is referred to as the downtown parking district, an area that includes the following:

• The south side of Brown Street just east of South Union Street to Pine Street.

• The north side of Brown from Pine to Union.

• Both sides of Poplar Street from Brown to Mill Street.

• Both sides of Mill Street from Union to Poplar.

Several downtown business owners long have complained to council to take some kind of action regarding parking. Councilor Robert Reid has taken the lead role on council in pushing for the changes.

The complaints have focused on commuters whom business owners say use the Amtrak train station on Mill Street and leave their vehicle in the same spot for days at a time.

Instead, these spots should be turning over on a regular basis for customers of downtown businesses, these owners say.

The downtown permits will be similar to the permit parking program that the borough established in the Grandview neighborhood several years ago, said borough Public Works Director Greg Wilsbach.

Council established the Grandview program in response to complaints from residents that they could not find on-street parking due to the spaces being taken up by the rising number of students attending nearby Penn State Harrisburg.

Wilsbach said he expects that downtown residents and businesses can start applying to the borough for the parking permits as soon as council gives final approval to the ordinance.

The borough will need to put up new signs in order to enforce the ordinance. The new signs should be up within about a month of final passage of the ordinance, Wilsbach said.

Come warmer weather, the borough also hopes to get to work on repainting the yellow curbing in the downtown that can also aid in enforcement.

However, Wilsbach said that the new provisions will become enforceable once the new signs are up.