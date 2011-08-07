Ordinance would allow a medical marijuana dispensary in Middletown's commercial zoning districts

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

A proposed ordinance that says where a medical marijuana dispensary can be located in Middletown was approved for advertisement by borough council by a 6-0 vote on Jan. 3.

The ordinance would allow a medical marijuana dispensary in commercial zoning districts. A medical marijuana dispensary and a medical marijuana growers/processors operation would also be allowed in the manufacturing zoning district.

The ordinance would not supersede a provision in the state’s new medical marijuana law that a dispensary cannot be within 1,000 feet of a public or private school, or within 1,000 feet of a day care center.

However, the provisions in the proposed ordinance limiting a dispensary to a commercial or manufacturing district would effectively prevent a dispensary from locating within 1,000 feet of a school or day care center in the borough, said Councilor Diana McGlone, an advocate of having a medical marijuana dispensary in Middletown.

The provisions would also prevent a dispensary from being in a residential area, she added.

Having an ordinance in place is considered key to the borough positioning itself to being able to land one of the medical marijuana dispensaries that will be allowed to locate throughout Pennsylvania under the medical marijuana act that was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2016.

The state — through the Department of Health — will issue permits for no more than 50 medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Pennsylvania, according to the DOH website.

Each dispensary may have up to three separate locations.

Just four dispensary permits will be granted by the DOH for the entire south central Region 3 of Pennsylvania, of which Dauphin is one of 13 counties. The others are Lebanon, York, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, Adams, Mifflin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Fulton, Blair and Bedford, according to the DOH website.

In December, Borough Solicitor Adam Santucci had indicated that council should hold off on approving a proposed medical marijuana ordinance, to work out possible conflicts with the state law.

However, the borough may not have the luxury of waiting. The DOH will start accepting applications for medical marijuana dispensaries on Jan. 17, and the applications will only be accepted until March 20, according to an update posted on the DOH website on Dec. 21 by Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy.

It is likely that persons or organizations wanting to locate a medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania will target those municipalities that have established by ordinance where such a dispensary can locate within their borders, Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter told council on Jan. 3.

“If you want to be in the game,” council may not have time to take a “wait-and-see” approach, Klinepeter said.

“There is some stiff competition out there” for the permits to have a medical marijuana dispensary, McGlone said. “It’s critical with the transformation that the town is coming to — we’re all focused on economic development — of what this will do from a revenue standpoint for our borough, not to mention the humanitarian effect that this has upon people who are suffering.”

Janet Vastine Kirchner, a borough resident, said that the windfall that towns in Colorado have received since marijuana was legalized in that state could provide an indication of the revenue potential that the borough could realize from having a medical marijuana dispensary.

“One very small town in Colorado saw $800 thousand (in) marijuana tax revenue in their first and second year,” Kirchner said. “It is imperative that Middletown act on this. Our town has been coming so far in getting notoriety on the news … we’re getting on the map. This can really put us on the map.”

Carlisle and Steelton have both approved ordinances regulating medical marijuana within their borders.

The proposed ordinance in Middletown is based upon a model medical marijuana ordinance that was developed by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

Besides Middletown and Steelton, the commission has received for review proposed medical marijuana ordinances from Swatara Township and from Penbrook, said Tim Reardon, executive director of the TCRPC.

The commission knows of three other municipalities in Dauphin County that are considering a medical marijuana ordinance, but “nothing official” has yet transpired, Reardon said.

On June 7, Middletown Borough Council received a public presentation from Alexander Fox Person regarding Person’s intent to locate a medical marijuana dispensary in the town.

McGlone told Council President Ben Kapenstein that she believes Person is still interested. However, Person did not respond to several requests for comment for this article that were emailed to him by the Press And Journal.

To date no interest in locating a grower/processor medical marijuana facility within Middletown has become evident.