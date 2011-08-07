Council member: ‘Anybody who has a blighted property in this borough ... we will be coming’

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

This property on South Union Street that includes the former Bunky's restaurant has for years been held up as an example of blight by Middletown officials, past and present.

It took more than a year, but Middletown finally has a full-time codes and zoning officer to replace Jeff Miller, who resigned in December 2015.

Toward the end of borough council’s Jan. 3 meeting, Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter introduced Mark Shipkowski, a lifelong borough resident who was nearing the end of his first day on the job.

With Shipkowski on board and borough council a few months back having approved revisions to the code ordinance to create a board to hear appeals of code violations, the town is positioned to start going after blighted properties in Middletown, Councilor Diana McGlone told the Press And Journal afterward.

Mark ShipkowskiThe borough up until now has not been able to do effective code enforcement, because no mechanism was provided under the law for a property owner to appeal a violation, McGlone said. Council has remedied that with passage of the codes update that was enacted in late 2016, she said.

“We now have the legal capabilities for meaningful and forceful code enforcement,” McGlone said.

Borough council is to serve as the appeals board under the code revision, Klinepeter told the Press And Journal.

As envisioned by McGlone, the appeals board was not set up to hear appeals of relatively minor violations such as tall grass or weeds. Someone receiving one of these violations can file an appeal through the district judge, she said.

The appeals board is meant to consider a more significant violation, or violations, that could ultimately be used by the borough as the basis to seize a property that is considered blighted, or to place a lien on such a property, she said. In such a case, the property owner could appeal the violation or violations to the appeals board.

The code update that created the appeals board also allows the borough to access the powers of Act 90, a state law that gives municipalities the “right” to determine that a property is blighted, and to then go after the assets of the property owner to compensate the borough for any expense involved in cleaning up or even razing the property, McGlone said.

McGlone made no secret that she has three specific properties in mind for the new powers that the borough has — with help from Shipkowski to carry them out. These include the property that included the former Bunky’s restaurant in the first block of South Union Street, the so-called “leaning house” on Mattis Avenue, and a dilapidated yellow residential property at the square.

“Those are the top three properties in the borough that are extremely blighted and will be addressed immediately,” McGlone said.

Furthermore, “anybody who has a blighted property in this borough is now put on notice — we will be coming,” she continued. “I would advise blighted property owners in the borough to clean up your properties or reach out to borough staff for assistance, because we will be knocking on your door soon.”

McGlone, who is a landlord, said that she hopes by spring to introduce a proposal that would provide “probably two options” for borough council to create a residential rental inspection program. McGlone held three hearings in early 2016 to gather public input toward launching such a program.

Highspire and Royalton are among municipalities near Middletown that have their own residential rental inspection program, McGlone said.

A dilapidated yellow residential property at the square.