Tony’s Beverage moves — not far — to a larger downtown location

Published Date Written by David Barr

The new location of Tony’s Beverage — 40 E. Emaus St. — is almost three times the size of the former location on Brown Street. The business completed its move last month.

Ilesh Patel has been in business for more than 25 years, and now he’s established in a new location.

Patel has been the owner of Tony’s Beer Distributor since the 1990s and three weeks ago, he oversaw the transition of Tony’s from Brown Street to 40 E. Emaus St.

The new location of Tony’s allows for more room and has more square footage than the previous location, 100 Brown St., which is something Patel said is vital in the distribution business.

The Brown Street building had 2,500 square feet but the Emaus Street location has 6,500 square feet.

Ilesh Patel reflects on the move of his business in downtown Middletown.

Patel described the Emaus Street building as a “better location” for the business.

Not only does Patel have more room in the Emaus Street building, he now has more help, as he has two part-time workers assisting him. That is a far cry from where Patel and his wife, Harshika, were when they first came to the country.

They were running a gas station and convenience store by themselves from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 365 days a year for three years straight. From there, they aquired Tony’s and were running it by themselves and are still involved in it today.

Patel said they had been planning to move for some time, but they weren’t looking for any specific place, just somewhere in the Middletown area, because they like the area and the people.

The process of finding and moving to the location took 12 to 14 months and even with the location being almost across the street, it wasn’t easy to move everything.

The move took place in December and Patel said he and his wife plan to keep running the store for many more years. In addition to alcohol, the store also offers soft drinks, soda, water, tobacco, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

“Hard work pays off,” Patel said. “I’m glad I did it.”