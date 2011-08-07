Mehaffie takes oath of office for representative

Published Date Written by Press And Journal Staff

Joined by family and friends, Tom Mehaffie, the new representative for the 106th Legislative District, was formally sworn into office Tuesday at the state Capitol.

“To have been given the opportunity to work for the residents of the 106th District in this new capacity is truly an honor,” Mehaffie said in a press release. “I will work hard to resolve the issues they care about and ensure their voices are heard in Harrisburg.”

Prior to his election, Mehaffie served as president of the Lower Swatara Township Board of Commissioners. Elected to the board in 2010, he also chaired the Public Works, Sewer Authority and Emergency Services committees for the township. He has also run a small business in the 106th District for more than 20 years.

Rep. Tom Mehaffie takes the oath of office, beginning his first term as state representative of the 106th District on Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a ceremony held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Mehaffie said that his top priority as a new state representative is to continue the high-quality constituent services residents and businesses in the 106th District have come to expect.

“To be a successful business owner, it’s crucial to be accessible and responsive to your customers’ needs,” he said. “My commitment is to bring that same approach to my responsibilities as state representative — to be a strong, responsive and effective lawmaker and to provide my constituents the highest level of service and the best policy choices.”

His first-term goals also include reducing the size and scope of state government, ensuring quality education systems, protecting jobs and promoting economic growth in the region.

“Our citizens want and deserve a state government that functions on a transparent level and that delivers a state budget that reflects their needs,” Mehaffie said. “I also think it is time for more cooperation during the lawmaking process, so that we can more efficiently overcome obstacles that hinder our growth as a community and as a state.”

Mehaffie replaces longtime legislator John Payne.

To follow legislative activities both in Harrisburg and in the 106th District or to provide feedback, visit Mehaffie’s website, RepMehaffie.com. In addition, residents can connect with him on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepMehaffie.