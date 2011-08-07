Folmer discusses his use of medicinal cannabis: Senator: a decision made ‘between myself and my God’

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

In a meeting with the Press And Journal on Thursday, Dec. 15, Sen. Mike Folmer expanded on comments he made earlier in the week about using medical marijuana, calling it “a decision that I had made between myself and my God.” State Sen. Mike Folmer



The Republican who represents the 48th Senate District (which includes Middletown, Royalton, Highspire and Steelton as well as Lower Swatara and Londonderry townships), told the York Daily Record on Tuesday that he used medical cannabis when he was being treated for low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma between two and four years ago.

He told the Daily Record he had to travel to another state to do it, and he used it in conjunction with his chemotherapy. He did not elaborate on how many times he had done it or how he obtained it when asked on Thursday by the Press And Journal. He said only that he took “various extracts.”



Use of medicinal marijuana, or medical cannabis, would not have been legal in the state at the time Folmer used it. He was the prime sponsor, however, of Act 16 of 2016, which allows the use of medical cannabis in Pennsylvania for certain medical conditions. Gov. Tom Wolf signed that bill into law in April.



“It was a question that was asked of me, and I just wanted to be honest,” he said. “I didn’t want to lie. It was a decision that I had made between myself and my God. I took it very seriously. It wasn’t something that was done haphazardly, because it was banned. So I made that decision. That was the basis of the answer that I gave. I wasn’t trying to be callous. I wasn’t trying to say I’m better than anybody else. Health care is very personal. My fight with cancer was very personal. ... I just wanted to be honest.”



So far, he said, the feedback has been “overwhelmingly very positive” since the story came out. “On that note, I’m not trying to be a hero, either. I was just trying to make the best decisions, as I’m making decisions for my personal health, and causing no harm to anybody, and causing no harm to myself. It was just a decision that I made, and my wife and I talked about it, and it was supposed to be very private. But when the question came up, I didn’t want to be coy, I didn’t want to give a political answer.”



He continued: “I’m kind of frustrated. I’m frustrated, and the reason I worked on the bill so hard, because there are a ton of people out there who are self-medicating, not because they’re trying to get high, not because they want to party, but because they’re suffering, and they’re really, really hurting, and they’re being made to feel like criminals, and all they’re trying to do is use a nontoxic organic plant in various forms to relieve their pain and suffering and have a quality of life. So I wasn’t going to lie about it, because it’s not dirty. I think it’s a bad law to forbid it. It would be like ... blacks not being able to use the same bathrooms, or going into a restaurant, or having to sit in the back of the bus. Those were bad laws. This law is dumb.”



Folmer said he is about a year and a half cancer-free.



Under the legislation he sponsored, he said he would have been able to use the medical cannabis legally.



“I would have been able to apply for my card, and I would have been able to go to a permitted dispensary and get a quality medicine under the proper regulations and such. That’s what the whole bill does, so that people don’t have to feel dirty, so people don’t have to feel like they’re sneaking around. The vast majority of the extracts that the people are using, you couldn’t get high from if you wanted to. That’s what really dumbfounds me, because I just read that the DEA has now made all extracts — that includes hemp oils, that are 0.03 percent or less THC — they made it Schedule 1. So they’re telling me, the federal government, that an organic oil extract that is loaded with Omega 6 and Omega 3 and a variety of great attributes that could help human health is worse than heroin, is worse than cocaine, is worse than LSD. And you couldn’t get high from it if you wanted to. This is ridiculous.”



(Editor’s note: Heroin and LSD are Schedule 1 drugs, according to the DEA website. Cocaine is Schedule 2. Schedule I drugs have a high potential for abuse and the potential to create severe psychological and/or physical dependence, according to the website).



He said some Pennsylvanians are frustrated with the speed at which the process to distribute medical cannabis is going, “but we want to make sure we do it right, so that there’s no legality things and things of that nature that could possibly hold it up. So I think we’re heading in the right direction, about as fast as we can go.”



Folmer’s chief of staff, Fred Sembach, said they are anticipating in the first quarter of 2017 that Pennsylvanians will be able to apply for processor and dispensary permits.