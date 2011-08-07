‘Digital Dave’ hopes to keep downtown spot despite eviction

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

A downtown Middletown business owner who rents space from the borough has received an eviction notice, as part of the planned sale of the McNair House property by the Industrial and Commercial Development Authority.





David Craig, owner of the PC & Pro Audio Service Center at 27 E. Emaus St., is hoping that the authority will allow him to stay.





On Nov. 1 Craig presented an informal proposal to the authority and to borough council to purchase the building he leases by having it subdivided from the rest of the McNair House property — an offer to which the authority seems receptive.





Authority Chairman Ian Reddinger invited Craig to submit a more detailed proposal that would include specific dimensions for how much property besides the building itself that Craig would like to purchase — how much space for off-street parking, for example.

“I hope it is a good outcome for him, I really really do,” said Reddinger.





The eviction notice came as an unexpected and somewhat hurtful shock to Craig, who has been in the building for four years — before the authority acquired the McNair House property from a private owner for $325,000 in 2014.





Craig told the Press And Journal that the authority had assured him back when the authority acquired the property that Craig would not have to worry about being evicted.





He said he received similar assurances from the authority even after the building along North Union was torn down in March 2015.





But those assurances came from an authority whose members are all gone now. As one of its first moves after taking office in January 2016, the new council leadership emerging from the 2015 elections replaced all but one of the authority members who had been appointed by the previous council.





Within a few months the last hold-out from the previous authority, Matt Tunnell, submitted his resignation.





History of property

The McNair House property consists of three separate addresses under one tax parcel on the northeast corner of North Union and East Emaus streets.





Besides the building Craig leases for his business, the property includes the large historic McNair House itself — dating back to at least 1894, according to records — and the vacant greenspace along North Union where a building housing three small business store fronts used to be.





The authority tore down the building in March 2015 to make room for a large pavilion-style trellis that was to be constructed upon the site as part of the downtown streetscape. The trellis was eventually abandoned as being too expensive.





The authority is selling the McNair House property as part of the dissolving of the authority being sought by borough council.





“If we can’t sell it we may have to transfer (the McNair House) to the borough,” however the borough is not allowed to collect “rental income,” Reddinger said. Moreover, it is in “the best interest of the whole town” that the property be sold to a private investor and be put back on the tax rolls.





“We had to give them a 90-day notice,” Reddinger said of the eviction notice that was sent on Oct. 10 to Craig.

The authority through its legal counsel also sent a notice to a family that leases an apartment in the McNair House itself that their lease would not be renewed. The authority has not heard from the family, Reddinger said.





Craig had approached the authority several months before about acquiring the building he leases. Reddinger said it was unfortunate that the authority had to serve Craig with an eviction notice, because Craig has consistently paid his rent to the borough on time.





Contrary to mission?

Craig acknowledges he is probably not the only business owner in Middletown to ever receive an eviction notice, but when your landlord is the arm of the borough that is supposed to be helping downtown businesses, that makes the situation different, Craig said.





“Your decision to evict PC & Pro Audio Service Center goes contrary to your mission statement found on the Middletown Borough website” that the authority is to encourage “the expansion of existing businesses,” Craig wrote in a statement to the authority on Oct. 20.





Craig also pointed to his own efforts supporting downtown Middletown; including on behalf of the Elks Theatre and The Event Place in the first block of South Union Street.





He added that he has invested $1,000 in the building that he leases and has never requested reimbursement.





Craig is working to put together a more detailed proposal in response to Reddinger’s invitation.



Something needs to be worked out well in advance of the Jan. 31 eviction deadline, otherwise Craig will have no choice but to look elsewhere — most likely outside of Middletown — for a new home for his business. Craig also lives in the borough.





His roots in the town actually go back much farther, to around 1970 when Craig had a small business on North Catherine Street, across from what is now Middletown Public Library.





The building is long since torn down, but Craig keeps a poster-sized photo of it hanging on the wall of his computer shop.





In the meantime, council on Nov. 1 hired Mark Heckman Real Estate Appraisers of New Cumberland to appraise the entire McNair House property for a price not to exceed $1,900.





The borough will never get back the amount of money that it put into the McNair House property, especially considering the added cost to demolish the building that housed the small businesses, Reddinger said.



