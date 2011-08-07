Join woman on cancer fight walk through area

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Contributed photo -- Helen Michener starts off on her walk in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 3.

If you’ve never walked in the shoes of a breast cancer survivor, you may have your best chance on Saturday, Oct. 8 when Helen Michener comes to Middletown.



Michener, 70, is walking from Philadelphia to the Capitol building in Harrisburg from Oct. 3-9 to raise money to fight breast cancer and to promote awareness of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.



Michener is encouraging supporters to walk along with her. She expects to pass the Giant in Midtown Plaza along East Main Street between 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. From there she will head toward the Sheetz on Route 230, where she will end her walk for the day between 5 and 6 p.m.



Michener — who lives in Shermans Dale in Perry County — was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013.



She has done several 60-mile walks for breast cancer before, but she has never done a walk this long.



“I realized that by embracing the community I was now part of was the best way to live the new life I had,” Michener told the Press And Journal in an email. “When I turned 70 I thought it would be good to have a physical challenge, so I decided to do this walk.”



If you want to join Helen on her walk, send her an email.

You can learn more about Helen and her walk by going to her Facebook page for the event, and by going to www.PABreastCancer.org.