Community policing can build relationships that foster trust, panelists say

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Eric Wise -- Robert Martin, Susquehanna Township’s public safety director, and Jason Umberger, police chief in Swatara Township, discuss community policing during a panel held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sept. 13.

Police need to build strong relationships with the communities they serve in order to develop a mutual trust and understanding, panelists agreed during a Sept. 13 discussion at Penn State Harrisburg.

In Susquehanna Township, police responded to about 15,000 calls this year, said Robert Martin, the township’s public safety director. When this number is multiplied by the police departments throughout the nation, police have millions of interactions with the public, and yet they are scrutinized based on only a few.

Many members of the public consume news and gain familiarity with the names of those killed by police in recent years, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray and Walter Scott, said Jennifer Gibbs of Penn State.

Moderator Shaun Gabbidon, distinguished professor or criminal justice at Penn State, said finding the exact number of police shootings per year has proven difficult. The FBI has placed the number at about 400 per year, while media investigations have shown 945 to 1,100 per year. Local police have not been given an effective way to report officer involved shootings to improve accountability for police nationwide.

These heavily publicized police shootings, especially when scrutinized by the media without an understanding of the entire incident and circumstances, fueled a misconception that “racial misconduct is the rule,” said Jason Umberger, police chief in Swatara Township. “It lit a fire, especially in minority communities,” he said.

“Violence and hateful rhetoric against police is at an all-time high,” he said.

Martin began his remarks by reminding the audience that law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty often, about one every 61 hours.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported 123 deaths in the line of duty during 2015, with 41 deaths from shootings. Comparing year-to-date law enforcement fatalities through Sept. 15 of both years, 83 officers died in 2016, two fewer than the same period in 2015. From 2015, the other top causes of officers’ deaths include 34 killed in auto crashes, 22 from job-related illnesses and 10 struck by a vehicle. The same source reports that about 200 officers died in line of duty from 1967 to 1982, which was the worst period for police deaths except for the period of Prohibition.

Relationships key

Umberger and Martin agreed that building relationships and trust are key to maintaining a strong relationship with residents of the communities they serve.

“Most times we are called to have contact with people are unfortunate events,” Martin said. Instead, he wants officers “out of the car, interacting with the public in positive situations,” he said.

“One of the worst inventions and one of the best inventions is the climate controlled police car,” he said. This began when more people had moved to the suburbs from the cities. “Foot patrol was no longer conducive,” he said. However, using cars to cover a larger area meant that officers are “not on foot having personal contact.”

“The best policing takes place when the officer is out of the car, not in the car,” he said.

This emphasis on community policing got a boost in the 1990s, thanks to the support of President Bill Clinton, Martin said.

Umburger said community policing relies on using officers nondirected time for positive interactions. He said he’s encouraged by initiatives his officers take, including stopping at schools and having lunch with students.

Swatara Townnship police spent about 82 percent of their shifts with directed time, which is the time they are responding to calls, Umburger said. In order to increase his officers available time for an ideal amount of community policing, they should raise that 18 percent in nondirected time to about 45 percent. However, based on Swatara Township Police’s current call volume, they would need 20 new officers to make that happen.

An emphasis on making the best use of nondirected time for community policing is a topic Umberger said he uses in officer performance reviews to provide encouragement.

Research to back it up?

Jonathan Lee, a Penn State professor and consultant to local police departments, cited opinion polls, specific to Pennsylvania, that have shown that many people are generally supportive of the police, with more than 80 percent of respondents having confidence in the police. The support is particularly strong from white people, but is not universal, said Lee, who was a panelist.

“Black respondents have low confidence in the police,” Lee said.

Those who interacted with police, as a victim of crime or recipient of a traffic ticket, also show lower confidence than the study as a whole, Lee said.

Lee said a study of Penn State students also examined other variables that affect perceptions, including asking whether respondents knew an officer by his or her first name or if they feel comfortable speaking with them. When respondents had positive reactions — and a closer “social distance” — the difference in confidence level in the police was eliminated between black and white respondents. Lee said he hopes to expand the study to include Swatara Township and Harrisburg residents, and may eventually expand it to include all of Dauphin County.

Clues from history

In contrast, following the killing of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri, a national Gallup poll showed a higher distrust of police in the black community. At the time, both President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder acknowledged in public comments that there is a history of tension between police and the black community in many parts of the nation.

Blacks have historic reasons for being suspicious of police, Gabbidon said.

“The police have always been a part of black people’s lives,” he said. He referenced a history of issues black people in America have had with the police since the abolition of slavery.

Umberger stressed the role of police is to remain unbiased.

“Police swear an oath to the law without regard to race or social standing,” he said.