Bridgework continues in area

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Press And Journal Photo by Eric Wise -- Due to a backorder on guide rails, barrels were temporarily used as a barrier on the sides of the bridge on Braeburn Road in Londonderry Twp.

State and local officials continue to push ahead with projects to replace bridges near Middletown.

Loan being pursued



Two bridges may be replaced in Lower Swatara Township with a Dauphin County Infrastructure Bank loan, as the commissioners passed a resolution to pursue Sept. 8.



The township will seek a loan of up to $1.149 million to replace box culverts for Highland Street and the Richardson Road bridge that is near Summit Ridge Drive. The township closed the Highland Street bridge in March due to its deterioration. Highland Street is closed from its terminus at Route 441 to the bridge over Laurel Run. Motorists must continue north on Route 441, using Keckler Road in Swatara Township to reach Highland Street, which includes one Lower Swatara Township home and several homes in Swatara Township.



The loan also includes replacement of a bridge over Buser Run on Richardson Road. This bridge is currently open.



“We’re about three years out from the structures being replaced,” said Erin Letavic, township engineer.



A previous loan from the Dauphin County Infrastructure Bank will be used to replace the other Richardson Road bridge, which crosses an unnamed tributary of Laurel Run and has been closed for safety reasons. Construction on this bridge is planned to begin this fall.





Three projects under way



Londonderry Township officials recently announced progress with three bridge projects on township roads.



The bridge carrying Braeburn Road traffic in Londonderry Township reopened to traffic Aug. 26.



Braeburn Road had been closed since June 27 from Deodate Road to Highland Road to allow for the demolition of the old bridge and construction of a new cast-in-place box culvert. Due to a backorder on guide rails, barrels were temporarily used as a barrier on the sides of the bridge.



The Hollandale Street bridge near Royalton Recycling has been closed since Aug. 1 to allow for its replacement. Replacement will take six weeks. Drivers may take River Road (Route 441) and Water Street to access the western end of Hollandale Street.



Beagle Road, from Braeburn Road to Deodate Road, was closed to through traffic during the first week of September. The old culvert was removed Sept. 8 in anticipation for the replacement. Drivers will have to use Braeburn Road to avoid the closure. This replacement will also take six weeks.

Overpass repairs to begin



PennDOT contractors will soon begin construction on two overpasses that pass over Route 283. A truck carrying an excavator with an improperly secured boom struck the North Union Street overpass in Lower Swatara Township and Newberry Street overpass in Londonderry Township on May 2.



“Work has not yet started on the damaged Route 283 overpasses,” said Michael Crochunis, press officer from PennDOT. “This emergency contract to replace the damaged beams and subsequently replace a portion of the bridge deck should start before the end of the month.”



PennDOT previously announced the tentative closure of the bridges through Nov. 22.

Supervisor questions delays



Ron Kopp, Londonderry Township supervisor, said he is frustrated by the slow progress on the replacement of the bridge over the Swatara Creek on Route 230 that links Londonderry Township and Middletown.



“I don’t know what the problem is,” he said.



During the past few weeks, Kopp said he has seen no one working on the project at all.

The timing of the traffic light to use the bridge’s one open lane has caused problems for the township’s residents, he said.



The project has been delayed as the contractor had problems having bridge beams delivered in the expected timeframe, said Greg Penny, a PennDOT spokesman. He also said the crew experienced delays from technical problems.



In July, Penny said PennDOT expected traffic to the be shifted to the new eastbound lanes while the old spans are removed from the westbound lanes by late August or early September. Penny was unavailable to comment for this article.



In contrast, the bridgework on Route 743 between Hershey and Elizabethtown is ahead of schedule, said Letavic. He said that project, anticipated to take two years, will be completed in six months.



The contractor for the Route 743 project in Lancaster County shifted traffic to the southbound lane July 27 and began working on the northbound side, Crochunis said.



“The goal is to finish construction of the new bridge before the end of this year so that the bridge crossing can be restored to two lanes of traffic for the winter season,” Crochunis said. “When warmer weather returns after the end of winter, the contractor will complete the project by paving the roadway approaches to the bridge in early April.”