Lower Dauphin kicks off Mini-THON season by hearing from classmate who has cancer

LDHS Mini-THON executive committee members Nick Scipione, left, Marni Granzow, third from left and Bryce Carter, at right, share a moment with Meghan Johnson after she spoke to LD students Thursday morning.

Lower Dauphin High School senior Meghan Johnson was an outstanding student, vocalist and actress with a fiery spirit, infectious smile and luxurious black hair.

As she spoke in the high school auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 2, the hair was a shadow of its former glory, but the spirit, smile and comfort on the stage was still there. Meghan, a member of the school’s Mini-THON committee, spoke to her classmates about her own battle with brain cancer.

The tumor was discovered during a procedure in October and doctors believed it to be benign. Then after a series of increasingly worrisome issues, it was discovered to have grown from the size of a cashew to the size of a baseball and they determined it to be stage-4 cancer, a glioblastoma.

In three weeks, she had five brain surgeries and doctors removed 95 percent of the tumor. She received radiation treatments and chemotherapy. She suffered from vision and memory problems and lost her hair. Meghan still receives chemotherapy treatment and she continues to fight.

“One day I woke up and I had cancer,” she told her fellow students.

She went from a supporter of the Four Diamonds and Lower Dauphin’s Mini-THON effort to being a beneficiary of it. One pill for her chemotherapy costs $150 and she has to take four in the morning and four at night. That’s why she says raising money for Four Diamonds is so important.

“You are making a difference,” she said. “Every single thing you do makes such a difference. That’s why it’s so, so important to raise money.”

The high school’s Mini-THON is modeled after Penn State’s THON just on a smaller scale. Last year, more than 70,000 student volunteers and 235 schools in five states in elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges raised more than $5.5 million for Four Diamonds.

Each year, Four Diamonds provides direct support to approximately 600 children with cancer — 100 who are newly diagnosed and 500 who are continuing their fight.

Four Diamonds covers 100 percent of all medical expenses related to cancer care not covered by insurance for qualifying Four Diamonds children. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 3,700 children and families and supported a platform of childhood cancer research at Penn State Children's Hospital, seeking improved treatments and cures to benefit those around the world.

Last year, the high school raised more than $102,000 in its Mini-THON to support the Four Diamonds.

This year’s high school event will feature dancing, a bouncy obstacle course, Zumba, volleyball, a scavenger hunt, table tennis and other activities. The only catch is that students may not sit down the entire night. The event will run from 7 p.m. March 17 through 7 a.m. March 18. To participate, students must raise a minimum of $75 by the night of the Mini-THON and pay a $10 registration fee to participate.

The event is only open to Lower Dauphin High School students or Lower Dauphin students who attend Dauphin County Technical School.