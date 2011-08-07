Move of Highspire students to Middletown still in limbo

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

No decision has been made regarding a request from a majority of Highspire residents that their children be allowed to attend Middletown Area School District schools instead of those of the Steelton-Highspire School District.

Moreover, the Pennsylvania Department of Education isn’t saying when a decision will be made.

The issue has been in PDE’s hands since shortly after August 2014, when the Highspire Education Coalition filed a petition in Dauphin County Court as the first required step toward getting PDE to consider the request from the coalition that their children — more than 200 — be transferred to MASD.

The Highspire residents want the transfer because they believe that the schools in the Middletown district can do a better job of educating their children than the schools in the Steelton-Highspire district.

A flurry of public activity took place after the case first went to PDE in August 2014.

The Steelton-Highspire school district conducted its own survey of Highspire residents. The results seemed to back up that a majority of Highspire residents supported the transfer, but experts said that the low response to the telephone survey rendered the effort largely invalid.

Both school districts then went on record opposing the transfer, for different reasons.

Steelton-Highspire said the move would cripple the district financially because all the revenue now coming to the district from the Highspire residents would go to Middletown.

Middletown district said that the transfer would cause overcrowding in its schools and add to the district’s own financial burden — concerns that the coalition has sought to reject as unfounded.

But since that point — roughly mid-2015 — about all that has been heard publicly about the transfer petition has been the sound of crickets chirping in the night.

On Monday, Jan. 30, PDE spokeswoman Nicole Reigelman emailed the following statement regarding the status of the transfer petition, in response to a request for comment from the Press And Journal:

“The Highspire petition is still being reviewed by the Department, and there is no timeline set for when a decision will be announced.

“Over the past several months the department has continued a thorough evaluation of the petition which has included speaking with leaders from the districts, and reviews of academics and curriculum, assessment and growth, and capacity issues, like classroom space and technology. There is potential for an official site visit, however none has been scheduled at this time.

“The Department is focused in ensuring a decision is made based on the educational merit of the petition and a decision that best serves students.”

The understanding from the law firm handling the case for the Highspire petitioners is that the petition is “pending,” said Brian Carter, a lawyer with the firm.

“We’re still at (the point) of PDE determining if it has educational merit,” Carter said. “Everything was submitted to PDE in March of 2015. In August of 2015 PDE asked for information regarding parental involvement in the schools. That was submitted by the end of August 2016.”

In 2016 lawyers for the Highspire Education Coalition filed papers as part of the county court petition saying that Sen. Mike Folmer had been told that a decision would come by about mid-summer of 2016.

That time has come and long gone. Folmer himself has not been able to get PDE to say when a decision will be made on the transfer request, Fred Sembach, Folmer’s chief of staff, told the Press And Journal on Feb. 6.

At the time — mid-summer 2016 — Folmer had sent a letter to PDE suggesting that taking two years to make a decision had been long enough.

PDE responded with a briefing that basically amounted to saying “we are working on it,” Sembach said. Department officials added that the department could not say much more, even to Folmer, because of the matter being “in litigation,” referring to the county court petition, Sembach told the Press And Journal.

One other possible factor is that the number of students who would be transferred from Highspire to Middletown — 229 — would be among the most involved in any such transfer that has occurred in Pennsylvania in recent memory, Sembach said.

Carter also noted that PDE’s consideration of a site visit is also relatively rare when it comes to such transfer requests, possibly also indicative of the size and scale of the petition before PDE compared to others that have come before the department.

Folmer respects that the process involves another branch of government and, as such, Folmer is reluctant to interfere, Sembach added.

That being said, the expectation is that PDE will make a decision on the petition — eventually — Sembach said.