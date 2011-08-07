Seniors top juniors in Powder Puff

Published Date

Photo by Bill Darrah -- The juniors and seniors get together for a group picture at the end of the game.

The Seniors beat the Juniors 22-14 last week in the Powder Puff game, a battle for bragging rights held annually at Middletown Area High School. This tradition has been played every year for many years. The game is a flag football match between the females in each class with football players from each class coaching. The other male members take on the roll as cheerleaders.

To see more photos of the Powder Puff game by Bill Darrah, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition