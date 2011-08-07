Middletown Area High School Students of the Month for October 2016

Published Date

Mai Dang and Abel Botterbusch, both seniors, are the October Students of the Month for Middletown Area High School.

Mai is the daughter of Duc Dang and Hong Pham. She is in the National Honor Society, Brain Busters, treasurer of Student Council, Science Olympiad, Link Crew, and EPI Challenge. She is in dual enrollment at HACC. Mai Dang



She is an AP scholar and on the distinguished and regular honor rolls, and she also is a babysitter.



She plans to go to Pennsylvania State University to get a bachelor’s degree in computer science while minoring in health administration/management.



“It is such an honor to be selected by my teachers as the first Student of the Month of the school year. I am so humbled by this recognition and I would like to thank my parents for helping me establish a good work ethic and motiving me to do my best. I also want to thank my teachers for choosing me and helping me realize my full potential.

Abel is the son of Bill and Emily Botterbusch. He is involved with football, wrestling, track and field and mini-THON. He is an academic football captain and runs his own landscaping business. He plans to attend either West Point or the Air Force Academy.

Abel Botterbusch



“I would like to thank the teachers who selected me for this honor, as well as the ones who have helped me along the way.”