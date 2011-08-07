Forced prostitution case in danger of being dismissed

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Rachel ShearerThe case against a woman who is accused of kidnapping a Londonderry Township woman and helping to force her into prostitution against her will is in danger of being thrown out.

The victim in the case against Rachel Shearer, 21, of Old Forge in Lackawanna County, did not show up for a preliminary hearing held before District Judge David Judy on Feb. 9 to determine if Shearer should be bound over on the charges to county court.

The prosecutor bringing the charges against Shearer said that the victim — identified only by her initials in court papers — had been in rehabilitation and had just gotten out two days before the hearing. Beyond that, neither the prosecutor nor state police could account for the whereabouts of the victim to Judy’s satisfaction.

The victim’s mother, who had first alerted state police that her daughter was missing, also was not at the hearing.

Judy said he would grant a continuance until early March, but if the victim does not show up then Judy said he will dismiss the charges against Shearer. He also told the prosecutor to tell the victim that she will be held in contempt of court, if she does not show up at the next scheduled hearing.

Shearer, who was at the hearing wearing Dauphin County Prison coveralls, has been in the county jail since Oct. 27, 2016, when she was arrested and charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, conspiracy kidnapping for ransom, conspiracy to commit kidnapping to facilitate a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit involuntary servitude, one count of human trafficking, two counts of conspiracy to promote prostitution, and two counts of conspiracy unlawful restraint.

Shearer is being held on $200,000 bail.

According to arrest papers filed by state police, Shearer in late May 2016 drove the victim to what the victim thought would be a weekend getaway in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Instead, the victim awoke to find herself in a “dope house” in Knoxville, Tenn., where people were coming in and out buying illegal drugs. Shearer and a man then allegedly took the victim to Myrtle Beach, where she was forced into prostitution.

They then took the woman back to the dope house in Knoxville, where she was again forced to have sex for money with up to six men a day, according to the arrest papers.

After nearly three weeks Shearer started driving the victim back from Knoxville to Pennsylvania. The victim escaped from Shearer at a gas station off of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, where the victim was picked up by her mother and taken straight to state police, according to police.