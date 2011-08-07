Man charged with entering Black Horse Grille from his room above, taking $200 and beer

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

Middletown police have arrested a man and charged him with breaking into the Black Horse Grille at 101 E. Main St. between 2 and 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Jamil Abdussalaam, 67, who was living in a room above the restaurant, is seen on video taking $200 from a cash register, stealing two six packs of beer from a cooler, and trying to break into a dart game/machine, police said in a criminal complaint filed with District Judge David Judy.

The video also showed Abdussalaam breaking into the basement of the business by tampering with the storm cellar doors, according to police.

Abdussalaam was arraigned before Judy on Jan. 27 and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

Abdussalaam remains in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail, according to the online prison list. Abdussalaam waived his preliminary hearing on Feb. 6, and he is to be arraigned in county court on April 7.