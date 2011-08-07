Man charged with lewdness at Middletown pool this summer gets arrested once again

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

A man who was arrested in July 2016 for molesting girls at the Middletown Swimming Pool is again in trouble with borough police.

Police arrested Clayton Thomas Johnson, 41, of the 200 block of South Union Street, on Dec. 28; this time for allegedly masturbating outside a laundromat near Wood Street and Witherspoon Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Clayton Thomas Johnson

Johnson was arraigned before District Judge David Judy and charged with open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and failing to register as a registered sex offender. He remains in Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail, and a hearing before Judy is set for Jan. 26.

Johnson has also been charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness by the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office for an incident that allegedly occurred on Dec. 28. Johnson was arraigned on the county charges by District Judge Kenneth Lenker, who set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing on these charges is set for Jan. 5 before District Judge Michael Smith.

Johnson on Dec. 22 had been sentenced to 11 months of probation by Dauphin County Judge John Cherry after pleading guilty to indecent exposure stemming from the July 2016 incident at the borough pool.

Johnson had just gotten out of the county prison on Dec. 23, according to the criminal complaint that borough police filed regarding the Dec. 27 charges.

Johnson in 2005 was convicted of third-degree rape in New York State, according to an investigation completed by Pennsylvania State Police when Johnson was charged with the incident in the borough in 2016.