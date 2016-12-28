For first time, Lower Swatara police use naloxone to stop drug overdose

Lower Swatara police started carrying naloxone kits earlier this year to help prevent drug overdose deaths.



In October, it saved a life for the first time in the township.



At about 9 p.m. Oct. 30, a Lower Swatara resident said the girlfriend of a household resident stopped by and went into the home’s bathroom to change her contact lenses.

Soon after she entered the bathroom, people in the home reported hearing a thud, according to the first police officer to reach the scene.



The residents checked on the woman and found her on the floor near the bathroom sink with a syringe by her left foot. One of them called 911, said Patrolman Jordan Thomas of Lower Swatara police, who was first to respond. Thomas

When Thomas arrived, he found the woman, in her late 20s, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans on the floor. He said he did not see any track marks on her arm.



“I noticed the victim’s eyes were still open but had a glossed-over look to them,” Thomas said. “Once I noticed the glossed-over look in the victims eyes I prepared my naloxone kit and sprayed about 1 milligram in her right nostril.”



Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent overdose by opioids such as heroin, morphine and oxycodone. More and more law enforcement agencies are carrying it for such situations.



The woman came around in about 90 seconds, said Frank Williamson Jr., the township’s director of public safety. After Thomas used the rescue medication, an ambulance and Police Sgt. Daniel Tingle arrived at the home, Williamson said. Emergency medical personnel took control of the care as Thomas processed the scene.



“(She) finally awoke from the heroin-induced coma and appeared very lethargic and groggy,” Thomas said. “(She) was forthcoming with any questions except for who provided her the heroin.”



While this was the first time Lower Swatara police saved a person since they began carrying naloxone, Thomas said he’s no stranger to overdose calls. “It seems to occur at least once a month in the township,” he said.



Lower Swatara police previously reported that Shane Feathers died July 24 from a suspected overdose. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick ruled Feathers death was accidental by acute fentanyl toxicity, an opioid overdose.



Former Middletown resident Deborah Palermo died Aug. 8, also ruled accidental, by multiple drug toxicity, Hetrick said.



Robert Appleby, Lower Swatara police detective, said that overdose incidents have been on the rise during the last few years, with 13 calls in 2016.



Williamson reported the save to Lower Swatara commissioners, who approved the use of naloxone in May for the police and all township employees, during their Nov. 2 meeting.



“I hope this person takes this second chance to get their life together,” said Jon G. Wilt, vice president of the board of commissioners.