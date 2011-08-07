Woman wanted for $9,000 tax return theft

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Leeann Sweitzer Witman, 51, of Hershey, is wanted on charges for allegedly filing a Lower Swatara Twp. woman’s taxes and having the refund transferred to an account for her own use.





Lower Swatara Police filed charges against Witman for identity theft, theft by deception, access device fraud, criminal use of a communication facility and computer trespass/transfer funds.





Witman offered to help the woman with her taxes while she was visiting on Jan. 28, according to the affidavit filed in the case. Police said she used a laptop computer to complete the woman’s taxes using a service called FreeTaxUSA.com, and substituted the account information for deposit.





When the resident did not receive her refund, she contacted police, and the IRS subsequently provided information about where the money was transferred, the affidavit states.





The money was transferred into an account at Metro Bank (which merged with First National Bank) that was opened nine days prior to Witman providing tax assistance, the affidavit states. The account was opened in the name of Witman’s mother, Janet Sweitzer, for whom Witman is appointed power of attorney.





The refund was deposited Feb. 10 and within a day, Witman made a $500 cash withdrawal as seen on the video surveillance at First National Bank in Mechanicsburg. By Feb. 29, the victim’s $9,080 tax refund had been spent, leaving the account with a negative balance. The account was settled and closed in April.





Police said Witman has prior convictions for bad checks, theft by deception, forgery, receipt of stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. “She’s a career criminal,” said Detective Robert Appleby, who filed the charges in the case.