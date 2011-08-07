Middletown graduates ready to get their THON on

Published Date Written by David Barr

Alexis Hile previously was a canning captain for THON.

Rachel Applegate will be among the thousands of people at Penn State University’s Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, and they all will have one communal thought: FTK; For The Kids.

For The Kids is the mindset of all those involved with THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Several Middletown graduates, including Applegate (Class of 2016), will be participating and doing their part to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

THON is a weekend-long fundraising dance marathon event for the Four Diamonds Fund. The Four Diamonds Fund is a pediatric cancer charity affiliated with Penn State University and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Four Diamonds helps to aid 100 percent of all children admitted for treatment and pays the remaining portion of the medical bills that insurance won’t cover. This means families never see the bill and will not have to pay out of pocket for treatments.

Removing the cost factor from the patient and family allows them to focus on treatments and recovery. According to an email from Penn State student and THON participant Alexis Hile, (Middletown Area High School Class of 2015), the average cost of cancer treatment for one child is $500,000 and 96.56 cents of every dollar donated directly benefits the Four Diamonds Fund.

Applegate will donate her time, effort and energy for children, but she’s also going to be donating something else: her hair. Applegate is dedicating her hair to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit organization that creates personalized wigs for children suffering from hair loss.

Applegate said although she hadn’t originally planned to cut her hair, she is very excited about it nonetheless. She said a few young women that she was working with for THON had cut their hair and that sparked her interest.

“The reason I want to give my hair is because I have loved my hair while I’ve had it at this length and I’ve taken it for granted. I think it’s high time that someone else had the chance to enjoy it; someone who will appreciate it much more than I have,” Applegate said in an email.

Applegate has a personal reason for participating in THON. Her family has been affected by cancer.

Lauren and Matt Epply both will be a part of THON.

“I THON because cancer has touched my life in more ways than one. I’ve seen its effects on the body and the morale; specifically in my middle-aged, healthy father. Seeing the pain that he endured in his years of chemotherapy, I can’t imagine doing it myself, let alone a young child. I THON so that every family feels the support that they need in their difficult times. I THON for the kids that, for those short 46 hours, get to forget about their condition and have the time of their lives, ” Applegate said in an email.

In the 2016 THON event, nearly $10 million was raised ($9,770,332.32 to be exact). That was added to the more than $136 million that has been raised since THON was started in 1973. Four Diamonds did not become the beneficiary until 1977.

From 6 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday, thousands of Penn State students, alumni, faculty, parents and cancer patients and their families will pack the Bryce Jordan Center for 46 hours of dancing, games and fun with no rest. Students are constantly on their feet. They are not allowed to sit or lie down, or to know what time it is. They keep moving and stay active with three letters in mind: FTK.

“There are approximately 16,500 Penn State volunteers that all contribute to make THON happen,” Hile said in an email. “There is so much effort that goes into making sure we raise as much money as we can for the kids that happens before THON such as give-back nights at restaurants, 5k races, bingo fundraisers, spaghetti dinners, and so much more. Our main focus is to allow these kids and their families to make unforgettable memories despite this awful disease.”

Hile will be one of the many hundreds of dancers on the floor of the Jordan Center, constantly dancing and moving. Hile will dance as a representative of Altoona Benefiting THON, which is the Penn State THON group. In the past, she served as a canning captain and participated in numerous other events associated with THON. Canning is one form of fundraising done by THON members, usually consisting of soliciting donations at intersections and outside shopping centers across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Like Applegate, Hile takes part because of her mother and the children. Hile’s mother is a breast cancer survivor, and Hile calls her mother her best friend and “my rock.”

“Being by her side throughout her journey made me really want to get involved. I know how much cancer can affect a family, but I also know how much it can bring one together.”

“I don’t want any other family to have to experience the hardships of cancer. I THON for all the people that I have known that have both won and lost their battles with cancer. I have truly known too many. I participate in THON so that no parent has to hear their child has cancer,” Hile said in an email.

Hile is not the only Middletown graduate who will be dancing on the floor. Penn State senior Matt Epply (Middletown Area High School Class of 2013) is also a dancer this year, for his fraternity, Sigma Nu. In his freshman year, Epply served as a member of the Rules and Regulations Committee and for his sophomore and junior years, he was the THON chairman for Sigma Nu.

According to Hile, dancers are chosen due to dedication to THON in years past and how much effort each candidate puts into THON throughout the year, not how much money is individually raised.

As dancers, Hile and Epply have been training to prepare for the 46-hour event and the effects that come with being on one’s feet for nearly two straight days. Both said they have been spending time in the gym, strengthening their cardiovascular systems, backs, legs and lower part of their bodies. Hile said she has been withholding caffeine, eating properly and loading on carbs, while Epply has eliminated alcohol and been attempting to make sure he gets eight hours of sleep a night, along with having a healthy diet.

Both Hile and Epply said being on the floor for the weekend is something they have anticipated for some time.

“I have always dreamed of being able to step foot on the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center as a dancer and on February 17th that dream comes true,” Hile said in an email.

“It’s been a goal of mine to be a dancer and have that experience that is truly once in a lifetime,” Epply said.

Matt Epply’s younger sister Lauren will be on the floor during the weekend as well, but she isn’t dancing. She is on the Dancer Relations Committee, which means she is tasked with watching and monitoring one specific dancer during the 46 hours.

She will offer morale and support, bring snacks and drinks, and help her dancer stretch and constantly stay active.

With this being Matt’s senior year, and his last chance to not only be a dancer, but the siblings’ last chance to experience THON together, the impact wasn’t lost on either Epply.

“I look forward to spending that time with her,” Matt said, while Lauren said that the situation makes it “so much more special to me” to spend and share that time together with Matt.

Both Epplys, in separate interviews, stressed the idea that participating in THON means participating in something that’s larger than them.

“To be able to give back to them (the kids) is a great cause that I’m very proud to be a part of,” Matt said.

With the number of people involved with THON reaching over 16,000, the question of how THON brings so many together was asked and the cumulative answer pointed back to those most affected by the results: the children.

Seeing the total go up at the end of the 46 hours and knowing that you contributed to that is a feeling like no other, Hile said.

“THON has the capability to bring together anyone in the Penn State community because it’s something we all can agree. We all hate cancer. Like with any college, there are many controversial things that happen and go on. THON is not one of those things. I think the fact that it is entirely student-run really catches the eye of older generations. We’re not just here to go to class and have fun. We’re here to help and Ignite Hope Within,” Applegate said in an email.

“It’s cool to see our whole school come together,” Lauren Epply said. “We all want to help them.”